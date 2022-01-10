Prep Wrestling: Local wrestlers square off across the state

Local wrestlers from Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Glenwood and Underwood competed at the Rollin Byer Invitational on Saturday in Atlantic. Many local competitors came home with medals from the event.

Underwood placed second as a team, behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Atlantic took fourth at its home invite, Glenwood came in eighth, AHSTW took 10th, and Abraham Lincoln took 13th out of 16.

Gabe Daniels led Abraham Lincoln with a silver medal at heavyweight after going 3-1 with three pins.

Jon Ryan placed fourth at 113, Jaymeson VanderVelder took sixth at 106, and Parker Herzog took eighth at 126.

Underwood finished with four gold medals. Blake Allen at 120, Gable Porter at 132, Stevie Barnes at 138 and Hagen Heistand at 145 all placed first.

Maddox Belson took second at 152, Carter Davis finished in third at 195, Lucas Bose came in fifth at 113, Carson Thomsen earned fifth at 126, Thomas Huneke came in sixth at 220, Molly Allen placed seventh at 106, Graham Jensen took seventh at 170, and Dane Devault took eighth at 120.

AHSTW's highest finisher was Henry Lund. Lund won bronze at 220. Garrison Gettler took fourth at 160, Hayden Fischer placed sixth at 138, Denver Pauley placed sixth at 170, Kolby Weihs came in sixth at 182, and Kayden Baxter finished in eighth at 145.

Glenwood won two golds. CJ Carter at 195 and Trent Patton at 220 were the two champions for the Rams. Vincent Mayberry earned a silver, Tyler Boldra came in fifth at 170, and Kellan Scott finished seventh at 152.

St. Albert, Treynor grapple at Tri-Center Invite

St. Albert, Treynor and Tri-Center competed in Neola on Saturday at the Tri-Center Invite.

Harlan won the tournament, Treynor came in 10th, Tri-Center placed 11th, and St. Albert finished in 15th out of 18 teams.

St. Albert's David Helton took third at 152, Andrew Crawley fame in sixth at 160 and Austin Scott finished in sixth at 285.

Treynor's Daniel Gregory won a gold medal at heavyweight, Caleb Iliff took bronze at 160, Kyle Moss came in third at 170, Jameson Drake placed seventh at 106, and Levi Young took seventh at 182.

Tri-Center was led by Brecken Freeberg who won a silver medal at 182, Ethan Flaharty came in fourth at 132, Tanner Nelson took fourth at 145, Brant Freeberg finished in fifth at 106, Taylor Conn earned sixth at 113 and Gryphen McDermott placed eighth at 120.

Harlan won three gold meals from Jesse Jens, Luke Freund and Luke Musich. Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley won gold at 113 pounds.

Kramer goes 4-1 at Omaha Northwest

Thomas Jefferson sophomore Kayden Kramer went 4-1 at 132 pounds, during the Phil and Pat Pisale Wrestle Invite at Omaha Northwest on Saturday. He was the only Yellow Jacket to compete at the tournament.

He received a bye against Omaha Roncalli in his first match of the dual tournament.

In his second match, he pinned More There of Omaha Northwest, with two seconds left in the first period.

He followed that up with a first-period pinfall over Layne Baker of Omaha Central. In the fourth round, he pinned Sha Mu Lah of Omaha Benson in the second period.

His lone defeat came by decision against Fort Calhoun.

Titans take three silvers at West Sioux

Lewis Central wrestling saw three wrestlers take second place at the West Sioux Invite on Friday to finish fifth as a team out of nine teams.

Those three wrestlers were Carter Schorsch at 106, Jaxon Brewer at 113 and Logan Koch at 152.

Brewer and Koch both scored 18 points for Lewis Central as did Dillon Woods, who earned bronze at 195.

Payton Ludington placed fourth at 182 pounds to score 14 points for the Titans.

Lewis Central girls win two golds

Lewis Central girls wrestling saw Ava McNeal and Sophie Barnes stand atop the podium at the Odgen Girls tournament on Saturday.

McNeal went 3-0 with three pinfalls. All three pins happen in under two minutes and 41 seconds.

Barnes went 3-0 as well with two pins and a 6-1 decision.

Mahri Manz and Espie Almazan both won silver medals and Maya Humlicek and Dana Swedensky won bronze medals.

Lynx girls finish with two golds at Logan-Magnolia

Abraham Lincoln girls wrestling finished with two gold medals at the Logan-Magnolia-Invite on Saturday.

Hannah Davis and Jacqueline Bunten both went undefeated.

Emily Summer took second, Quinn Velder and Kassidy Fiala won bronze medals and Chole Larsen and Bella Hirsch-Rollins each came in fourth.

AHSTW's Isabella Canada also won gold as did Treynor's Ava Kennedy.

Treynor's Andyn White took second.

Riverside takes second in North Kansas City

Riverside took second place at the 61st Annual Joe Crouthers Invitational in North Kansas City on Friday and Saturday.

Nathan Messerschmidt led the Bulldogs with a gold medal at heavyweight after going 6-0.

Davis Bramman at 106, Dalton Smith at 113, Jaden Tietsort at 120, Jace Rose at 126 and Brody Zimmerman at 160 all earned bronze medals.

Brok Comstock placed fifth at 220, Taven Moore finished sixth at 132, Jett Rose took sixth at 138, Austyn Fisher came in seventh at 145, and Justin Wilson earned eighth at 170.