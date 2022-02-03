Prep Wrestling: Lynx lose two duals

Abraham Lincoln wrestling ended its regular season with a pair of losses in a tri at Des Moines East.

The Lynx lost to the hosts 40-38 and fell to Urbandale 62-12.

"Urbandale is a tough team up-and-down the line up," A.L. head coach Adam Manz said. "We were able to get a couple wins there that I thought we'd probably get. But, we did sneak one out there that kind of shocked me with Matt Long there. Really close, tight match but ended up gritting it out and finding a way to get it done."

Against Urbandale, Jaymeson VanderVelde, Parker Herzog and Matt Long were the only A.L. wrestlers to score wins.

"Des Moines East came down to the last match," Manz said. "We gave up some forfeits. We had a couple kids that had some unfortunate events happen with their families so they weren't able to wrestle today. The rest of the team was able to step up for us."

DM East started the dual with three straight forfeit wins and won via pinfall at 220 pounds to take a 24-0 lead.

Abraham Lincoln scored its first points when Gabe Daniels earned a pinfall at heavyweight.

VanderVelde received a forfeit at 106, Jonathon Ryan pinned his opponent in 42 seconds, and Dalton McCormick received a forfeit to even the score.

Trenton Silva took the lead for A.L. with a 9-0 win, Parker Herzog earned a pin in the second period, and Caden McDowell won 20-9 to give his team a 34-24 lead.

Des Moines East closed the dual winning the last three matches with two pins and a major decision.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lewis Central in the district tournament with a spot at state on the line.