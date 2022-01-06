Prep Wrestling: Lynx split tri on senior night

Abraham Lincoln wrestling split a triangular on Thursday night at home, defeating Sioux City North 51-24 and falling to Sioux City East 45-33.

The Lynx were able to get all three seniors on the mat. Hannah Davis won via forfeit, Trenton Silva earned a decision win and Gabe Daniels went 2-0 with a forfeit and a pinfall.

A.L. head coach Adam Manz said he was proud of his team’s effort.

“I thought they wrestled hard," he said. “I think we’re starting to come together as a team. I think I’ve said that a time or two. I really thought we got down in a few matches where they managed to continue to battle back and pull off some of those. I think our hearts there. I think we’re coming together as a team. I’m pretty excited when we get our full lineup going.”

Manz said the biggest area that needs improvement is some technique and staying upbeat.

“We have some habits of making some of the same mistakes sometimes,” he said. “But, really making sure we’re not getting down on ourselves. We’re doing every small detail correctly. We are just focusing on doing everything right up until districts.”

AL's Caden McDowell opened the Sioux City North dual with a second-period pinfall over David Collins at 145 pounds.

The Stars picked up a win at 152, but the Lynx picked up another win at 160 when Matt Long defeated Cole Bertrand 5-3. Long scored a takedown in the first period but fell behind after a three-point near fall in the second period.

He took the lead back for good a few moments later with a reversal before scoring a penalty in the final period.

Sioux City North won at 170 via forfeit but Carlos Andrade tied the dual pack up with a 10-4 decision at 182 over Reise Davis. He scored a takedown in the first period and led 7-2 entering the third after two more takedowns and a penalty. Davis closed the gap to 7-4 with a takedown, but surrendered an escape and takedown to end the match.

Sioux City North received another forfeit at 195 to take a 18-12 lead but forfeits for AL’s Warren Summers, Daniels and Jaymeson VanderVelde at 220, 285 and 106, respectively, gave the Lynx the lead for good.

Abraham Lincoln won four of the last five matches of the dual. Connor Hytrek added another victory at 113 pounds with a second-period pinfall over Alex Soldati, Dalton McCormick pinned William Mogensen in the second period at 120, Silva secured the dual victory with 10-7 decision over Cayden Vollmer and Ezekiel Leichtner won via forfeit at 138.

In the second dual of the night, Long pinned Paxton McCaslen in just over a minute at 160 and Andrade pinned Riley Neal in the third period.

Daniels pinned Mitchell Paronto in just over a minute at heavyweight and Davis had her hand raised for a forfeit at 106.

“I had more energy going out on the mat,” Daniels said about senior night. “I was ready to take two wins, a no losses mentality. … It feels as good as any other win. … Being at home in front of the home crowd feels just that much better.”

Jonathon Ryan won via forfeit at 120 for A.L. and Parker Herzog defeated Luke Brockelsby 8-5 at 132.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Atlantic Invite.