Prep Wrestling: Lynx win four silvers, Jackets one bronze at MRAC

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson wrestling competed at the Missouri River Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday in Sioux City.

A.L. had four wrestlers place second, two take third, four earn fourth and a pair finish in fifth. T.J. had one wrestler win a bronze medal and two place sixth.

The Lynx finished in third place as a team and the Yellow Jackets came in eighth. The third-place finish for A.L. is the highest since 2007.

"I feel the team is really coming together," Abraham Lincoln head coach Adam Manz said. "We left some off the board but others took advantage of the night. ... This night was a total team effort to come out in third place. ... Since I've taken over we have progressed at this tournament each year seventh in 2020, fifth in 2021, and now third in 2022."

The four silver medalists for the Lynx were Haymeson VanderVelde at 106 pounds, Parker Herzon at 132, Warren Summers at 220 and Gabe Daniels at heavyweight.

VanderVelde went 1-1 after earning a bye to the semifinal where he pinned Max Lamson of Sioux City Heelan in the second period. VanderVelde lost to Ethan Skoglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-4 in the finals.

"Jay Vandervelde was able to make the finals and battled with Skoglund in a tight match," Manz said.

Herzog also finished with a 1-1 record. He earned a bye to the semifinals where he defeated Caleb Cruz of Sioux City North 11-9. Herzog's win avenged a loss to Cruz from earlier in the year.

Summers also earned a bye to the semifinals and pinned Gage Hoffman of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the second period.

Daniels with 2-1. He started his day in the quarterfinals where he pinned Mitchell Paronto of Sioux City East in 36 seconds. In the semifinals he pinned Kaden Buss of Sioux City West in the third period.

Jonathon Ryan won a bronze at 113 and and Caden McDowell took third at 138.

Jonathon Ryan went 1-1. After a loss in the semifinals, he bounced back to defeated Kirsten Tyler of Le Mars with a 19-4 technical fall.

McDowell went 2-1. After a loss in the quarterfinals, he pinned Tristen Risner of Sioux City West in the consolation semis and ended his day with a 12-10 win over Vincent Pomerson of Sioux City East. Pomerson owned a win over McDowell previously in the year. McDowell trailed Pomerson during the match before coming back to win.

"It was good seeing him put that match together and come out with a win," Manz said.

Hayden Kramer was the third-place finisher for the Yellow Jackets.

Kramer finished his day with a 2-1 record as well. He fell in the quarterfinals in his first match, but bounced back to defeated Cruz 11-10 and ended his day with a second-period pinfall over Luke Brockelsby of Sioux City East.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next on Saturday on the East Mills Invite and Thomas Jefferson is in action next on Feb. 8.