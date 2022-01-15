 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Wrestling; Mayberry and four Eagles win gold

  Updated
Wrestling graphic
Metro Creative Connection

Glenwood sophomore Vincent Mayberry and four Underwood wrestlers won gold medals at the Bobcat Classic in Basehor, Kansas on Friday and Saturday.

The four Underwood champions were Blake Allen at 120 pounds, Westin Allen at 126 pounds, Gable Porter at 132 and Hagen Heistand at 145.

Mayberry’s medal came at 113. He wasn’t the old Ram to win a medal.

CJ Carter won a silver medal at 195, Briten Maxwell placed sixth at 120 and Trent Patton took sixth at 220.

Other medalists for Underwood include Stevie Barnes who placed second at 138, Lucas Bose earned a bronze at 113, Carter Davis took third at 195, Thomas Huneke came in third at 220, Graham Jensen finished in fifth at 170 and Maddox Nelson earned a sixth-place finish at 152.

Glenwood is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in a double dual at Atlantic and Underwood wrestles next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home in a quad.

