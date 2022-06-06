PREP WRESTLING: Porter finds family at Virginia

Underwood junior Gable Porter had a lot of attention for Division I wrestling programs this offseason. Porter made his decision last week when he committed to the University of Virginia.

When looking at colleges, it came down to the family aspect at Virginia that made Porter decide to become a Cavalier.

“Just the culture and personality of the whole program,” he said. “They’re super close, and the coaches are great... (The team is) always just hanging out together and I thought that was super cool.”

Porter did an official visit earlier this year where he got to meet the coaches and wrestlers including associate head coach Travis Paulson and assistant coach Trent Paulson who are both Lewis Central graduates and Iowa State wrestlers.

“I’m just super happy,” Underwood head coach Joe Stephens said. “Virginia is a super prestigious school, so that’s fantastic. They have a great coaching staff with the Paulson twins down there, being local guys. I’ve known them for a long time. It couldn’t be a better scenario for him.

“A bunch of kids from Iowa have been going down there as well. He’s got friends already that will be on the team when he gets there. Robert Avila from Iowa City West and Nick Hamilton, he used to be at Underwood. He’s going down there as well. It should be a great time and instant fit for him.”

Porter is a two-time state champion with one year left. He credits those around him with his success up to this point.

“Family and coaches, friends, everyone just pushing me to be better and see how far I can go, kind of teamwork, group effort,” he said. “... I’m just excited. Excited to get to college and compete against the best guys. I still have another year of high school so I’m just focusing on that for now.”

Porter considered Nebraska and Iowa State for a bit. The University of Virginia is 1,145 miles from Underwood, but Gable added he’s not worried about the distance.

“Virginia always kind of stood out but at first I was thinking it was going to be a little too far away,” he said. “The other two I was looking at were Nebraska and Iowa State. Then it came down to Virginia.

“... The distance didn’t have a big role in the decision. That’s going to be my new home when I go there. I’ll be close to all the teammates and coaches and I can always come back home on holidays.”

Stephens said he was excited to see one of his wrestlers move on to the Division I level and wasn’t surprised to see Porter reach the heights he has.

“That’s the goal,” Stephens said. “That’s what we’re trying to do all the time. Gable is one of those guys. He’s just a special kid. This was coming, it was just a matter of where really with him... right away you could tell. More so than the ability, it’s just the work ethic and his commitment to what he’s doing.

“He’s the last guy to leave the room every day. He does extra on his own all the time. He’s one of the guys you have to tell him to stop and slow down and take a day off, that they of thing during the season. Most guys aren’t wired that way and it definitely makes a difference for sure.”

Porter will be looking to become a three-time state champion this winter.