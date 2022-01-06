Prep Wrestling: Rams sweep home quad, Titans win one

Glenwood wrestling swept a home quad on Thursday, defeating Lewis Central 57-18, Red Oak 48-29 and Shenandoah 54-18.

Lewis Central won one dual, defeating Shenandoah 42-33. The Titans fell to Red Oak 42-36.

Glenwood 57, Lewis Central 18

Glenwood won the first six weights of the dual, starting with Briten Maxwell earning a second-period pinfall at 120 pounds.

Jordin Acosta, Thaine Williamson and Kaden Campos won via forfeit at 126, 132 and 138.

Reese Fauble won with a 29 second pin at 145 and Kellan Scott pinned his opponent in the first period at 152.

Lewis Central broke the streak at 160 when Landon Duff earned a second-period pinfall at 160.

Glenwood's Tyler Boldra pinned his opponent at 170 and Lewis Central's Payton Ludington won via forfeit at 182.

Glenwood won again at 195 when CJ Carter pinned his opponent nine seconds into the second period. After a double forfeit at 220, Glenwood heavyweight Trent Patton won 8-1.

Lewis Central's Carter Schorsch won via forfeit and Glenwood's Vincent Mayberry finished the dual with a 27 second pin at 113.

Glenwood 48, Red Oak 29

Mayberry started the dual with a first-period pinfall over Brandon Erp at 113 pounds before Red Oak won the next three weights.

Fauble won via forfeit at 138 and Scott pinned Jaxon Terry in 57 seconds at 152.

Boldra pinned Nolan Perrien in 44 seconds at 170.

The Rams won four straight matches via forfeit with Jaxsyn Fada, Zach Brammer, Carter and Patton all earning wins.

Glenwood 54, Shenandoah 18

After a double forfeit at 106 to start the dual, Mayberry pinned Davin Holste in just over a minute at 113.

Bart Mower receiver a forfeit at 120.

Maxwell defeated Scamman 7-6 at 126, Williams pinned Jade Spangler in the second period at 132 and Fauble pinned Brody Cullin with 13 seconds left in the first period at 138.

Scott won via forfeit at 152, Tate Mayberry defeated Jayden Dickerson 15-14 at 160 and Boldra won via forfeit at 170.

Carter pinned Jacob Rystrom in the first period at 195 and Patton won via forfeit at heavyweight to end the dual.

Lewis Central 42, Shenandoah 33

Brewer opened the dual up with a victory for LC, winning 7-5 at 113. Derrik Gregory won via forfeit at 120.

Logan Koch won via forfeit at 152, Chance Chappell defeated Jacob Rystrom 8-3, Ludington pinned Logan Dickerson in the second period at 195 and Woods pinned Ethan Richards in 42 seconds at 220.

Sam Barrientos won via forfeit at 285 and Schorsch earned a forfeit at 106.

Red Oak 42, Lewis Central 36

Lewis Central's Schorsch opened the dual with a forfeit at 106 before Red Oak won the eight weights.

Andrew Schult pinned Nolan Perrien in 31 seconds.

Chappell, Ludington, Dillon Woods and Barrientos all won via forfeit.