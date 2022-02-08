Prep Wrestling:Riverside, Glenwood, AHSTW fall in regional duals

Three area wrestling teams wrestled on Tuesday night with a spot at state duals on the line, but all three fell short.

Glenwood fell to Atlantic-CAM 45-29 at Creston, Riverside lost to Truro Interstate 35 48-33 in Logan and West Monona-Whiting defeated AHSTW 44-25 in Hawarden.

Atlantic-Cam 45, Glenwood 29: Glenwood won six of 14 weight classes and six of 10 matches but gave up four forfeits in the loss.

Tyler Boldra earned a 7-2 victory at 160 pounds, CJ Carter won with a second-period pinfall at 195, Trent Patton won via first-period pin at 220, Vincent Mayberry earned a 21-4 technical fall in the second period at 113, Reese Fauble won 10-5 at 138 and Kellan Scott won with a first period pinfall at 145.

Interstate-35 48, Riverside 33: Riverside won six of 14 weight classes and three of eight matches. Both teams gave up three forfeits.

Kellen Oliver won 6-2 at 120, Jace Rose pinned his opponent in 41 seconds at 126 and Nolan Moore won with a second-period pinfall at 152.

Brock Comstock, Davis Bramman and Dalton Smith all won via forfeit.

West Monona-Whiting 44, AHSTW 25: AHSTW won five of 14 weight classes and three of 10 matches.

Henry Lund won 9-2 at 220, Hayden Fischer won 10-2 at 138 and Kayden Baxter pinned his opponent with two seconds left in the first period.

Brenyn Conn and Denver Pauley won via forfeit.