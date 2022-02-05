 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING

Prep Wrestling: Riverside sends eight to districts

Riverside logo

Riverside wrestling hosted the Class 1A Sectional 12 wrestling tournament on Saturday and ended with five champions and three silver medalists to claim eight spots at next week's district tournament. 

The champions for Riverside were Davis Bramman at 106 pounds, Jace Rose at 126, Taven Moore at 132, Nolan Moore at 152 and Brok Comstock at 220. 

Jett Rose won a silver medal at 138 along with teammates Brody Zimmerman and Nate Messerschmidt which placed second at 182 and 285 respectively.  

The eight Bulldogs who placed first and second will compete for a spot at state at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Class 1A District 6 tournament in Underwood. 

