Prep Wrestling: Six rams headed to districts

Glenwood wrestling is sending six wrestlers onto districts after taking three gold medals and three silver medals at the Class 2A Sectional 4 tournament in Harlan.

Vincent Mayberry won the championship at 113 pounds, Matthew Beem took first at 126 and CJ Carter earned gold at 195.

Kellan Scott placed second at 145, Tate Mayberry took second at 152 and Tyler Boldra earned second at 170.

Glenwood finished second as a team out of six teams.

Those six wrestlers will have a chance to qualify for the state tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Class 2A District 2 tournament in Glenwood.