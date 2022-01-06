 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING

Prep Wrestling: Thomas Jefferson pushes Sioux City West to wire

Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets Logo

Thomas Jefferson wrestling came just one match away from defeating Sioux City West in a dual on Thursday at home, but fell 36-30. The Yellow Jackets also lost to Sioux City Heelan 42-10. 

T.J.'s Alex Mendoza pinned Tytan Webb in the first period, Hayden Kramer pinned Calex Banta in the second period at 132 and Chad Hansen pinned Connor McKewon in 47 seconds at 160. 

Ashton Schubert had his hand raised at 220 for a forfeit victory. 

Kramer also won against Heelan, defeating Ethan Lamson 10-2. Kramer led 4-1 after scoring a takedown and two-point nearfall in the first period and extended the lead to 8-2 in the second with a reversal and takedown. Kramer secured the major decision with a takedown in the third. 

Caleb Klabenes pinned Keenan Aesoph in the second period at heavyweight. 

Thomas Jefferson is in action next on Saturday at the Omaha Northwest Invite. 

