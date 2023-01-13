 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING: Thursday night area scoreboard

Wrestling graphic
Riverside won all five duals between the boys and girls teams on Thursday night, as Lewis Central and Tri-Center were defeated in their matches.

Atlantic 47, Lewis Central 19

The Titans got one pin from Derrick Gregory (126, 4:51) and decision wins by Carter Schorsch (113, 5-4) and Bryalon Kammrad (182, 10-5). 

Jaxon Brewer (120, 14-6) earned a major decision, and Jaylen Davis (152) won by sudden victory (9-7), but Lewis Central was pinned in four matches in defeat.

Kuemper Catholic 36, Lewis Central 33

Davis (5:21) left it late to pin his opponent, while Landon Koch (285) got it done in the first round (1:26). Logan Koch (152) and Joseph Menge (195) also recorded pins in the extra matches.

The Titans also got a major decision by Brewer (15-6), a tech fall for Kammrad (18-2, 4:10) and a 4-0 decision for James Moore (145), but it wasn’t enough in a narrow loss.

Riverside sweeps three, Tri-Center winless at Adair-Casey & Guthrie Center quad

Riverside 48, AC/GC 34

The Bulldogs got pins from Davis Bramman (106, 4:22), Jaxon Gordon (145, 1:07), Jett Rose (152, 3:15), Taven Moore (160, 1:04) and A.C. Roller (170, 0:25).

Riverside 63, Woodbine 11

Eight forfeits put this dual out of reach, but Gordon (2:57) and Roller (0:59) pinned their opponents, and Jack Branan (132, 6-3) won by decision.

Riverside 57, Tri-Center 10

Tri-Center got a pin by Brant Freeber (126, 1:24) and a major decision (12-0) win for A.J. Peters (138), but everything else favored the Bulldogs.

Moore (12-8) won by decision, while Gordon (1:14), Jonatan Gonzalez (160, 3:21) and Kellen Oliver (120, 0:42) recorded pins.

AC/GC 57, Tri-Center 9

In just six matches decided on the mat, Tri-Center won by decision – Peters, 9-6 – and pin – Tanner Nelson (152), 1:28 – but were pinned in three of the other four and lost by forfeit in six.

Woodbine 28, Tri-Center 18

Most matches were a double forfeit, and all of the Trojans points all came from forfeits.

Riverside girls win both at Carlisle triangular

Riverside girls 42, Gilbert 39

Pins by Veronica Schechinger (106, 1:13), Molly Allen (125, 3:03), Carly Henderson (130, 0:48), Danika Feigenbutz (135, 0:29), Kia Meek (170, 2:51), Markely Yankes (235, 1:26) and Chloe Roane (110, 2:27) were enough to overcome five Bulldog forfeits. 

Riverside girls 54, Carlisle 24

The Bulldogs cruised past the Wildcats, led by pins from Allen (3:00), Henderson (0:20), Meek (1:12) Khloie Corum (190, 1:24) Schechinger (1:17) and Jayden Carrigan (120, 1:16).

