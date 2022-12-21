 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING: Titan girls down Skutt, Bulldogs battle at Kuemper, AL boys split tri

  • Updated
Wrestling graphic
Metro Creative Connection

GIRLS

Lewis Central 48, Omaha Skutt 24: Lewis Central won two of the three matches contested and earned six forfeits in a win over Skutt on Tuesday. 

Dana Swedensky pinned Faith Bonar early in the third period at 170 and Mahri Manz secured a pin over Aylin Dolan with nine seconds left in the first period at 140. 

Isabell Sunderman, Ava McNeal, Maya Humlicek, Sophie Barnes and Espie Almazan were the Titans that won via forfeit. 

Carroll Kuemper Invite 

Riverside saw multiple girls earn medals at the Carroll Kuemper Invite on Tuesday. 

Veronica Schechinger won the 115 silver bracket and Jayden Carrigan placed fourth in the 115 gold bracket.

Carly Henderson placed second in the 125 gold bracket and Danika Feigenbutz won the 125 silver tournament.  

Macy Woods took fifth in 130 gold, Ana Wilson took fifth at 135 gold and Kia Meerk took fourth at 170 gold. 

Khloie Corum earned third at 190 silver. 

BOYS 

Abraham Lincoln 47, Des Moines East 30: Abraham Lincoln won eight of 12 matches contested. 

Jaymeson VanderVelde, Aidan Watts, Jonathon Ryan, Dalton McCormick, Evan Lang, Parker Herzog, Kowen Dighton and Gregory Jackson were the winners for Abraham Lincoln. 

ADM 60, Abraham Lincoln 12: Abraham Lincoln won two of 12 matches contested and gave up two forfeits. 

VanderVelde pinned Carter Madison in the second period at 106 pounds and Watts pinned Nathan Scanlan in the second period at 113 pounds.

Omaha Skutt 57, Lewis Central 15: Lewis Central won three of the nine matches contested against Skutt. 

Skutt received four forfeits, Lewis Central finished with one. 

Braylon Kammrad defeated Clayton Lindley 4-3 at 182 pounds, Daniel Overall defeated Gavin Ourada 7-0 at 106 and Carter Schorsch defeated Cole Welte 2-1 at 113. 

Jaxon Brewer won via forfeit at 120. 

