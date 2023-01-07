 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING: Titans celebrate senior night on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Senior Braylon Kammrad

Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad (second from left) recognized during the Titans’ senior night on Thursday, Jan. 5. Manz said Kammrad — committed to play football at UNI — is a “great leader” with a lot of accolades across different sports. But the Lewis Central head coach is more proud of the senior’s journey. “I remember his freshman year, he was kind of the runt on the team and he got put in some bad situations, tough situations. And it made him a better person and a tougher wrestler for it,” Manz said
Senior Sophie Barnes

Lewis Central senior Sophie Barnes (middle) with parents on senior night Thursday, Jan. 5. “Everybody knows about Sophie, she always does a great job, has a great work ethic,” Titans head coach August Manz said. “She’s brought everybody up to where the girls program is now.”
Ava McNeal

Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal (middle) on senior night during a Hawkeye Ten quad at home on Thursday, Jan. 5. Titans head coach August Manz said the work ethic that Sophie Barnes brings is the “same with Ava McNeal.” “(McNeal) was right with her every step of the way, doing every workout, doing everything she was supposed to do.”
Dana Swedensky

Lewis Central senior Dana Swedensky (middle) with parents on senior night Thursday, Jan. 5. “Dana Swedensky when she came out, I don’t know if she got lost on that first practice, but she fell in love with the sport and has been a great part of our program,” head coach August Manz said. “The senior girls were the first ones to start the program up. They are a very special part of not just girls wrestling but really Lewis Central wrestling.
