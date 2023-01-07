PREP WRESTLING: Titans celebrate senior night on Thursday

Lewis Central senior Dana Swedensky (middle) with parents on senior night Thursday, Jan. 5. “Dana Swedensky when she came out, I don’t know if she got lost on that first practice, but she fell in love with the sport and has been a great part of our program,” head coach August Manz said. “The senior girls were the first ones to start the program up. They are a very special part of not just girls wrestling but really Lewis Central wrestling.