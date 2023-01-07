PREP WRESTLING: Titans celebrate senior night on Thursday

Be the first to know
Thomas Jefferson rang in the new year with a pair of wins from their girls and boys basketball teams Monday night against Omaha Buena Vista.
Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad will have a lot of memories to look back on from his days playing quarterback for the Titans.
Thomas Jefferson began 2023 with a dominant dual win over Omaha Concordia, 51-18, on Monday night in Council Bluffs.
COUNCIL BLUFFS – Coming off Iowa’s Christmas break, not playing since Dec. 20 in Kansas City, Thursday night’s assignment was hardly ideal for…
Glenwood wrestlers were commanding on Thursday night, cruising past Hawkeye Ten conference foes Red Oak, Shenandoah and hosts Lewis Central, w…
NEOLA, Ia. – AHSTW dominated the mats at Tri-Center in a quad featuring Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Southwest Iowa on Tuesday night.
A big second half and a pair of school records set by Ashley Joens led No. 11 Iowa State to a 70-50 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night.
Behind 24 points from sophomore guard Aleshia Jones, Iowa Western women held off a late rally for a 56-53 win over North Iowa Area CC on Wedne…
