Prep Wrestling: Titans, Lynx send three each to state

Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central are each sending three wrestlers to the state tournament next weekend in Des Moines after both teams had a trio of wrestlers place in the top two of the Class 3A District 6 bracket on Saturday at Lewis Central.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Jaymeson VanderVelde placed first at 106 pounds, while freshman Jonathan Ryan won a wrestle back at 113 and sophomore Carlos Andrade won a wrestle back at 182.

“It feels good,” A.L. head coach Adam Manz said about getting three to state. “I feel like the guys really bought in. We talked about those circled events that we talked about and we just continued to catapult one after the other and get better and better and better.”

Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad won the 170 tournament, senior Dillon Woods placed second at 195, and freshman Carter Schorsch placed second at 106.

“There were a lot more highs than lows,” L.C. head coach August Manz said. “There was two matches where I felt like we didn’t do what we should have done, but outside those two matches we wrestled to our seed or better in every other weight class. Those guys did a good job.”

Thomas Jefferson was also at the tournament but saw its season come to an end after no wrestlers finished in the top two.

VanderVelde started his day with a bye in the quarterfinals before pinning Judah Noble of Waukee Northwest with 10 seconds left in the second period in the semifinals..

In the championship match, VanderVelde defeated Schorsch 6-2.

Schorsch scored the first takedown of the match, but VanderVelde scored an escape to close the gap to 2-1 entering the second period. VandeVelde tied the match up with an escape and took the lead with a takedown. He sealed the championship with a two-point nearfall with five seconds left in the match.

VanderVelde was on junior varsity last year. This was his first season wrestling at districts.

“All the effort paid off now I just have to cash it out a little bit more at state,” VanderVelde said after the match. “This has been my goal since the start. I’m really glad to go to state. It’s always on our mind.”

Kammrad received a bye to the quarterfinals as well. In the semifinals, he won via technical fall, 18-2, over Reise Davis of Sioux City North. In the championship match, he defeated Adam Townsend of Dowling Catholic 3-1 in sudden victory.

This will be Kammrad’s first trip to state.

“That’s what we’ve been working for all year,” Kammrad said. “... It feels amazing, 365 days ago I took a heartbreaking loss and didn’t make state. It feels good to win it this time.”

Schorsch also received a bye to the semifinals, where he defeated Wyatt Heffron of Dowling Catholic 11-4.

He led 7-3 after the first period, scoring a takedown, reversal and three-point nearfall. He gave up a reversal and an escape. Heffron scored an escape in the second. Schorsch scored on a reversal and two penalties in the fourth.

Ryan defeated Jaxon Brewer of Lewis Central in the quarterfinals 8-4, but was pinned in the semifinals by Koufax Christensen of Waukee Northwest in the second period.

He rebounded by defeating Nick Fehl of Sioux City East in the third-place match. His victory earned him a wrestle back where he defeated Sevastian Soto of Dowling Catholic 10-9.

Ryan trailed 5-3 after the first period but scored three in the second period to take a 6-5 lead. Both wrestlers scored four in the third and Ryan hung on for the win.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe I did that,” Ryan said. “Basically all my life I’ve lived under my brother’s shadow. It feels really awesome to make it on my own. My coaches they helped me so much and my dad and my teammates. They’re all so awesome. I love them like they’re my family.”

Andrade started his day with a 38-second pinfall over Bradyn Fahrendholz of Sioux City East but lost in the semifinal to Griffin Gammell of Waukee Northwest.

He rebounded to defeat Antonio Medina of Sioux City West 9-7 in the third-place match before defeating Payton Ludington of Lewis Central in a wrestle back, 9-7.

Andrade led 4-2 after the first period, scoring an escape and takedown in the second to stretch the lead to 7-3. He scored a takedown 19 seconds into the third to take a 9-3 lead and held on despite giving up an escape and three points to stalling.

“It feels amazing,” Andrade said. “It just shows I work really hard in the room every single day, stay consistent. It felt really good winning in front of their home crowd especially after I took a loss to them earlier in the season. It just feels really good to beat them when it matters.”

Woods received a bye to the semifinals and defeated Chris Sanford of Sioux City East with a first-period pinfall, but fell in the championship match to Tanner Spyksma of Waukee Northwest. Sanford placed third and Woods avoided a wrestle back.

The Titans and Lynx will wrestle at state which starts on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Waukee Northwest won the tournament with 280 points, Lewis Central placed third with 177.5 points, Abraham Lincoln placed fourth with 139 and Thomas Jefferson took eighth with 26.