Prep wrestling: Titans roll SkyHawks

Lewis Central wrestling won four of the six contested matches in Tuesday's 45-36 home dual win over Omaha Skutt.

Derrik Gregory clinched the win for the Titans when he pinned Gian Reales 27 seconds into the second period at 120 pounds to give the Titans a 45-12 lead with just four weight remaining.

Skutt won the last four weights by forfeit.

The SkyHawks opened the dual with back-to-back pins before 170-pounder Braylon Kammrad pinned Gage Guenther in the second period. L.C. then won the next four matches via forfeit to take a 30-12 lead.

Carter Schorsch defeated Jude Kohl 9-5 at 106 pounds and Jaxon Brewer pinned Blaze Ramirez in the second period at 113 pounds.

Lewis Central is in action next at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Glenwood for a quad.