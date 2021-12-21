 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Prep wrestling: Titans roll SkyHawks

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central wrestling won four of the six contested matches in Tuesday's 45-36 home dual win over Omaha Skutt. 

Derrik Gregory clinched the win for the Titans when he pinned Gian Reales 27 seconds into the second period at 120 pounds to give the Titans a 45-12 lead with just four weight remaining.

Skutt won the last four weights by forfeit. 

The SkyHawks opened the dual with back-to-back pins before 170-pounder Braylon Kammrad pinned Gage Guenther in the second period. L.C. then won the next four matches via forfeit to take a 30-12 lead. 

Carter Schorsch defeated Jude Kohl 9-5 at 106 pounds and Jaxon Brewer pinned Blaze Ramirez in the second period at 113 pounds. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Glenwood for a quad. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

The Abraham Lincoln basketball teams defeated Sioux City West on Friday at home, with the girls team winning 65-43 and the boys winning 79-42.

Eagles soar past Saintes

Eagles soar past Saintes

Underwood girls basketball limited St. Albert's offense in Monday's 44-29 home win. The Eagles held the Saintes to four points in the first qu…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert