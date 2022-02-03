 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP WRESTLING

Prep Wrestling: Titans sweep triangular

  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central wrestling added two more dual wins on Thursday in a triangular at Denison-Schleswig. 

The Titans defeated the hosts 70-9 and beat Storm Lake 43-24. 

Lewis Central 70, Denison-Schleswig 9: Lewis Central won 12 of 14 weight classes and 10 of 11 matches. 

Jackson Edwards, Zack Winslow, Logan Koch, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payon Ludington, Hunter Waldstein, Sam Barrientos, Carter Schorsch and Jordan Smith all won via pinfall. 

Derrik Gregory won 17-6 and Max Roseland won via forfeit. 

Lewis Central 43, Storm Lake 24: Lewis Central won eight of 14 weight classes and four of nine matches. 

Winslow, Kammrad, Woods and Schorsch all won via forfeit, 

Ludington and Waldstein won via pinfall, Storey won 15-5 and Roseland won 13-11. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Class 3A District 6 tournament at home with a spot at state on the line.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert