Prep Wrestling: Titans sweep triangular

Lewis Central wrestling added two more dual wins on Thursday in a triangular at Denison-Schleswig.

The Titans defeated the hosts 70-9 and beat Storm Lake 43-24.

Lewis Central 70, Denison-Schleswig 9: Lewis Central won 12 of 14 weight classes and 10 of 11 matches.

Jackson Edwards, Zack Winslow, Logan Koch, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payon Ludington, Hunter Waldstein, Sam Barrientos, Carter Schorsch and Jordan Smith all won via pinfall.

Derrik Gregory won 17-6 and Max Roseland won via forfeit.

Lewis Central 43, Storm Lake 24: Lewis Central won eight of 14 weight classes and four of nine matches.

Winslow, Kammrad, Woods and Schorsch all won via forfeit,

Ludington and Waldstein won via pinfall, Storey won 15-5 and Roseland won 13-11.

Lewis Central is in action next at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Class 3A District 6 tournament at home with a spot at state on the line.