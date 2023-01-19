PREP WRESTLING: Titans win fourth straight City Dual

It all came down to the last match and the final seconds of the final match, but Lewis Central defended its city wrestling crown, claiming its fourth consecutive City Duals Tournament title.

The Titans defeated the Lynx 38-37 after Landon Koch defeated Daniel Sharp by fall with just 12 seconds to spare in the final match of the dual. The pin was exactly what the Titans needed to defend their city crown and Titans head coach August Manz minutes after the win was still in a bit of disbelief after the intense finale of this dual.

“Landon wanted to be the hero tonight and he got his opportunity,” Manz said. “He waited until the end, but he made it interesting for sure. My first thought was I couldn’t believe we pulled it off. In the same moment you go from about 10 seconds away from losing your title by a point, and he found an opening and in the end, we win by one.”

“If you're a wrestling fan, you got your money's worth tonight in that final dual. For us coaches, it was a bit close to call, but I’m glad the fans got to see a great dual. We didn’t come out flat in any of the duals, they came out ready to wrestle.

Lewis Central was deducted a point due to unsportsmanlike conduct after the final match.

After defeating St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson, in that order, the Titans faced Abraham Lincoln, which featured two squads that were 2-0 in their previous duals on the night.

The Lynx held a 31-18 lead late in the dual but began a run after JJ Storey won by fall at 170, and Cameron Moore (182) and Braylon Kammrad (190) earned six points each by open forfeits to take a 33-31 lead in the dual.

However, AL’s Warren Summers won by fall in the 220 match to put the Lynx back ahead 37-33 as the team headed into the final match of the dual.

The Titans needed a win by fall to get the win, or with any other result, would come up short. Within the final 30 seconds of the third period, Landon Koch turned his opponent Dan Sharp onto his back and got the win by fall with 12 seconds to spare in the match.

“I knew what I needed to do,” Koch said. “I had all my teammates in my corner, they all believed in me, I believed in myself and just found a way to get it done.

“I already had him on the ground, I knew time was getting short. I just thought keep going, keep pushing, and don’t give up and I got him on his back and I wasn’t going to let him go.”

“We didn’t do as well in the lower weight so we needed some guys to step up in the heavyweights,” Kammrad added. “I was hoping to wrestle a match too, but of course, Koch got the biggest pin of the night and in the end, we did what we had to do.”

In the first set of duals, St. Albert took on Lewis Central, and Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson wrestled on the other mat.

Lewis Central defeated St. Albert 49-12 as Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Derrick Gregory, Jordan Smith, and Cameron Moore all won by forfeit, open matches.

In head-to-head competition, Jaylen Davis defeated Matthew Crawley by major decision 16-3 at 152, Paxton Blanchard at 170 defeated Andrew Crawley 3-1, and Braylon Kammrad at 195 pinned Jayden Beckman 58 seconds into the match.

Winners for the Falcons were John Helton at 145, who beat James Moore by fall 31 seconds into the match, and David Helton at 160 who also won hist of three matches by fall over Hayden Trotter in the third period.

The Lynx defeated the Yellow Jackets in a battle of the president’s schools 54-27.

The schools started at 220 where AL’s Warren Summers won by fall a minute into the first period over Bryce Grego. Jaymeson VanderVelde (106) and Luis Avalos(120) won by open forfeits, and Lynx’s Aidan Watts beat TJ’s by fall 48 seconds into the match at 113. Evan Lang won over Seth Thompson by fall 1:11 into the match at 132.

Also earning wins for the Lynx, Parker Herzog defeated Mayson Kramer early in the second period by fall at 145. Kowen Dighton pinned Isaac Carpenter at 152, Ezekiel Leichtner pinned Rylie Quicke Milligan at 160, and Matt Long at 170 pinned Dylan Janik.

Earning wins for the Jackets were Richard (Jay) Webb (195) by forfeit, at 285 Max Avalos beat Daniel Sharp by fall in the second period, Elijah Boland beat Juan Avalos-Ceballos by a 6-4 decision, Hayden Kramer at 138 defeated Yandell Navarrete by fall, and Jadon Eloe won by fall over Jose Avalos at 182.

In the second round of duals, Abraham Lincoln beat St. Albert 51-27 and Lewis Central defeated Thomas Jefferson 65-6.

In round three St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson squared off as Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln did their dual on the other mat. Thomas Jefferson defeated St. Albert 42-28.