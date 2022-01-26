Prep Wrestling: Titans win two at home dual

Lewis Central wrestling went 2-1 in a home triangular on Tuesday, defeating Carroll 48-27 and Harlan 43-33. The Titan's lone loss came to Creston 50-18.

Lewis Central 48, Carroll 27: Lewis Central won eight of 14 weight classes and six of 11 matches.

Sam Barrientos started the dual by pinning Colton Wieland with four seconds left in the second period.

Jaxon Brewer won with a third-period pinfall, Jackson Edwards pinned his opponent in the first period, Logan Koch won with a 56-second pinfall, Braylon Kammrad pinned his opponent with four seconds left in the first and Hunter Haldstein won with a first-period pinfall.

Christian Jasek and Dillon Woods won via forfeit.

Lewis Central 43, Harlan 33: Lewis Central won eight of 14 weight classes and six of 11 matches.

Carter Schorsch started the dual with a 5-3 win in sudden victory at 106.

Brewer won with a first-period pinfall, Zack Winslow pinned his opponent in the first period, Koch recorded a first-period pinfall, JJ Storey also won via first period pinfall and Woods won 13-1.

Braylon Kammrad and Barrientos won via forfeit.

Creston 50, Lewis Central 18: Lewis Central won four of 14 weight classes and three of 12 matches.

Barrientos pinned his opponent in 47 seconds, Kammrad won 6-3 and Woods won 6-2.

Jordan Smith received a forfeit.

Lewis Central will be in action next at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Hawkeye-10 Tournament in Atlantic.