Prep Wrestling: Titans win two duals in Nebraska

Lewis Central wrestling went 2-3 at the Northwest Dual Tournament in Grand Island, Nebraska on Saturday, defeating York (Nebraska) and Eudora (Kansas).

The Titans lost duals to Grand Island Northwest (Nebraska), Piece (Nebraska) and Ogallala (Nebraska).

Northwest 48, Lewis Central 29

Lewis Central won five matches against GINW.

Jackson Edward picked up a second-period pinfall at 138 pounds, Braylon Kammrad won with a 19-4 technical fal at 170, Dillon Woods won via first-period pinfall at 195, Sam Barrientos pinned his opponent in the third period at heavyweight and Jaxon Brewer won via first-period pinfall at 120.

Pierce 44, Lewis Central 33

The Titans won four matches and earned two forfeits against Pierce.

Kammrad and Payton Ludington won via forfeit.

Barrientos won 6-3, Carter Schorsch won with a third-period pinfall at 106, Brewer pinned his opponent with seven seconds left at 113 and Derrik Gregory pinned his opponent in the first period at 120.

Lewis Central 43, York 21

Lewis Central won eight of 12 weight classes and four of six matches contested.

JJ Storey, Kammrad, Ludington and Hunter Waldstein all earned forfeit wins.

Barrientos won via pinfall, Schorsch pinned his opponent in 55 seconds, Brewer won 13-4 and Gregory won 6-2.

Lewis Central 54, Eudora 30

Lewis Central won nine of 14 weight classes and seven of eight patches wrestled.

Ludington, Schorsch and Brewer all won via forfeit.

Logan Koch earned a pin at 160, Chance Chappell pinned his opponent at 170, Kammrad won via pinfall at 182, Dillon Woods pinned his opponent in 43 second, Barrientos also recorded a 43-second pin and Gregory won via third-period pinfall.

Ogallala 36, Lewis Central 33

Lewis Central won six of 13 weight classes and four of nine matches wrestled.

Woods and Brewer won via forfeit.

Kammrad warneda 18-3 tech fall, Ludington won with a first-period pin, Barrientos pinned his opponent in the second period and Schorsch won 19-6.

Lewis Central is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Council Bluffs Duals in St. Albert.