PREP WRESTLING: Treynor downs Tri-Center, sweeps quad

Treynor went 3-0 in Tuesday's home quad, defeating Tri-Center, Southwest Iowa and Woodbine. Tri-Center struggled, losing all three of its duals.

Treynor 51, Tri-Center 6: Treynor won five of the six matches contest and earned four wins via forfeit to pick up the win.

Jamison Larsen, Jett Sornson, Danny Kinsella and Zach Robbins all picked up pinfall victories and Holden Minahan won by decision for the Cardinals.

Tri-Center's lone victor was Brant Freeberg who picked up a third-period pinfall.

Treynor 46, Southwest Iowa 29: Treynor won six of the 10 matches competed on the mat and received two forfeits to pick up the win.

Keatyn Dirks, Kinsella, Levi Young, Rafe Gayer and Dan Gregory all won by pinfall and Robbins won with an 11-3 major decision.

Treynor 57, Woodbine 12: Treynor went 5-2 on the mat against Woodbine and received five forfeits.

Kinsella, Robbins, Minahan and Gregory all won withs pins and Luke Parrott picked up a 9-7 win in sudden victory.

Woodbine 22, Tri-Center 21: Tri-Center went 2-1 on the mat against Woodbine with Freeberg and Tanner Nelson both picking up wins, but gave up forfeits in too many weights.

Southwest Iowa 66, Tri-Center 12: Tri-Center went 0-4 in matches competed. Nelson and Carter Gittins won via forfeit.