Prep Wrestling: Tri-Center, Underwood, AHSTW and Treynor all in action

Tri-Center, Underwood, AHSTW and Treynor wrestling all saw action around the state on Thursday night.

Tri-Center and Underwood competed at a quad in Stuart West Central, AHSTW went to a quad at Hastings East Mills and Treynor wrestled Conestoga in a dual on the road.

Underwood 69, Tri-Center 6

Underwood earned victories in 12 weight classes and went 6-1 in contested matches over Tri-Center.

The Eagles to earn victories are Moly Allen at 106, Will Buckholdt at 113, Lucas Bose at 120, Blake Allen at 126, Westin Allen at 132 and Stevie Barnes at 145.

Brecken Freeberg picked up the lone win for the Titans at 182.

Underwood 49, Logan-Magnolia 22

Underwood won 10 of 14 weight classes against Logan-Magnolia including 10 of 13 contested weight classes.

Molly Allen, Buckholdt, Blake Allen, Westin Allen, Gable Porter, Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Graham Jensen, Carter Davis and Thomas Huneke all won for the Eagles.

Logan-Magnolia's three wins came from Corbin Reisz, Gavin Maguire and Dylan Oviatt.

Underwood 73, West Central Valley 6

Underwood won 13 of 14 weight classes and all 12 of contested matches.

Molly Allen, Buchholdt, Bose, Blake Allen, Westin Allen, Porter, Barnes,, Maddox Nelson, Jensen, Emmett Dofner, Davis and Thomas Huneke all earned victories against West Central Valley.

Logan-Magnolia 57, Tri-Center 15

Logan-Magnolia won 10 of the 14 weight classes and, but Tri-Center won four of the seven matches contested. Logan-Magnolia won seven matches via forfeit.

Winners of Tri-Center include Gryphen McDermott at 120, Ethan Flaharty at 132, Tanner Nelson at 145 and Freeberg at 182.

Logan-Magnolia's winners include Gavin Kiger at 106, Reisz at 113 and Kai Carritt at 126.

West Central Valley 39, Tri-Center 33

Tri-Center went 6-1 in contested matches, but surrendered six forfeits.

Winners for Tri-Center include Taylor Conn at 113, McDermott at 120, Flaharty at 132, Nelson at 145, Brecken Freeberg at 182 and Brent Freeberg at 106.

AHSTW 60, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 21

AHSTW won 10 of 14 weight classes and five of eight contested matches.

Tyson Osbahr at 132, Garrison Gettler at 160, Parker Weirich at 195, Henry Lund at 220 and Jaicob Madsen at 285 were the five winners for the Vikings.

AHSTW 72, East Mills 6

AHSTW won 12 of 13 weight classes and five of six matches competed.

Eli Collins at 126, Hayden Fischer at 138, Dayden Moertl at 152, Gettler at 160 and Denver Pauley at 170 were the five winners against East Mills.

AHSTW 78, Griswold 0

The Vikings won all 13 weight classes and defeated Griswold in the only two matches competed on the mat.

Pauley at 170 and Logan Heller at 182 were the two AHSTW winners in the dual.

Treynor 51, Conestoga 30

Treynor won nine of 14 weight classes and seven of 11 of matches contested on the mat.

Winners for the Cardinals were Caleb Iliff at 160, Kyle Moss at 170, Levi Young at 182, Jameson Drake at 106, Jamison Larsen at 113, Tyson McCain at 126 and Danny Kinsella at 152.