PREP WRESTLING: Tuesday wrestling wrap-up

Thomas Jefferson 42, Woodbine 24: Thomas Jefferson fell in the three matches competed on the mat, but earned seven forfeits to defeat Woodbine.

Logan-Magnolia 67, Thomas Jefferson 12: Hayden Kramer pinned Braxton Rife in 49 seconds at 138 pounds for the lone Yellow Jacket victory in the dual.

Missouri Valley 48, Thomas Jefferson 25: Mayson Krammer pinned Ernie Anderson in the first period at 145, Richard Webb defeated Chris Dworak 10-0 at 195 and Max Avalos defeated Jake Sazama 4-2 at 220.

Lewis Central 54, Clarinda 27: Logan Koch defeated Dominick Polsley with a second-period pinfall at 170, Braylon Kammrad pinned Brayden Nothwehr in the third period at 182, Derrick Gregory pinned Ryan Skeripski in 24 seconds at 132 and Jordan Smith pinned Landen Carson in the second period at 138.

Lewis Central 55, Denison-Schleswig 24: James Moore pinned Christ Vera Niero with 10 seconds left in the match at 152, Paxton Blanchard defeated Ismael Alfaro 14-1 at 160, Koch pinned Ryan Slechta in the first period at 170, Kammrad pinned Jordan Von Tersch in the second period at 195, Daniel Overall pinned Diego Cid in the first period at 106, Carter Schorsch pinned Jayden Vang in the second period at 113, Jaxon Brewer pinned Jayden Bradley in the second period at 120, Gregory defeated Jackson Graeve 9-9 at 126 and Smith won via 21-4 technical fall over Kpaw Soe.

Ankeny Centennial 65, Lewis Central 11: Chance Chappell pinned Jack Cahill in the second period at 182 and Kammrad won with a 15-0 techfall over Eric Entrekin at 195.

Glenwood 57, St. Albert 12: St. Albert's David Helton was the lone Falcon to get a win, pinning Tate Mayberry in the second period at 152.

Glenwood's Briten Maxwell pinned Jesus Garcia in the first period at 132, Matt Beem defeated John Helton 5-1 at 138, Thaine Williams pinned Mathew Crawley in the third period at 145, Kellan Scott pinned Andrew Crawley in 59 seconds at 160 and Mason Koehler pinned Jayden Beckman in the first period at 220.

Harlan 48, St. Albert 24: Helton was the lone victor again, pinning Jaden Stephens in the second period at 160.

Southwest Iowa 36, St. Albert 30: John Helton pinned Isaac Roach in the first period at 138, Sam Raymond pinned Mavryc in 39 seconds at 145, Mathew Crawley pinned Flynt Bell in the second period at 152 and Andrew Crawley pinned Kurt Speed in 59 seconds at 170.

Glenwood 48, Harlan 27: Reese Fauble pinned Brody McKinley in the second period at 145, Mayberry pinned Stephens in the first period at 160, Scott pinned Tyrel Jacobsen in the first period at 170, Koehler pinned Matt Schwery in the first period at 220 and Trent Patton pinned Austin Spray in the first period at 285.

Glenwood 66, Southwest Iowa 12: Patton pinned Mason Dovel in 40 seconds at 285, Briten Maxwell pinned Blake Schaaf in the second period at 132, Beem pinned Isaac Roach in the first period at 138, Mayberry pinned Flynt Bell in 38 seconds at 152, Scott pinned Kurt Speed in 21 seconds at 160 and CJ Carter pinned Christian Mayer in the first period at 195.

AHSTW 51, CAM 22: Eli Collins defeated Kegan Crogan 7-5 at 132, Braden Fineran pinned Tristan Becker in the second period at 138 and Sawyer Kiesel pinned Gunner Namanny in the first period at 285.

Treynor 59, Griswold 6: Jamison Larsen pinned Ridyk Jones in 48 seconds at 106, Luke Parrott pinned Ethan Baxter in the third period at 132, Keatyn Dirks won via 17-2 techfall against Mason Steinhoff at 138, Holden Minahan pinned Kolber Klindt in the second period at 170 and Dan Gregory pinned RJ Dishong in 30 seconds at 285.

Shenandoah 40, Treynor 27: Minahan defeated Mark Hardy 1-0 at 170 and Gregory pinned Steven Perkins in the second period at 285.

Kuemper Catholic 45, Treynor 22: Jett Sornson pinned Maguire Hoyt in the first period at 120, Danny Kinsella defeated Jake Irlbeck 5-2 at 152, Zach Robbins defeated Nolan Simons 9-1 at 160, Kevi Young defeated Bryce Wiskus 9-2 at 182 and Gregory pinned Hayden Vonnahme in the first period at 285.