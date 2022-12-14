PREP WRESTLING: Tuesday wrestling wrap

Lewis Central, Riverside and Treynor girls wrestling all competed at the Panorama December Girls Scramble on Tuesday.

For Lewis Central, Ava McNeal, Cierra Elderbaum, Maya Humlicek, Sophie Barnes, Mahri Manz, Espie Almazan and Isabell Sunderman all went 2-0.

For Riverside Pola Gonzales and Markely Yanes both finished 2-0.

Jordin Acosta went undefeated for Treynor.

Red Oak Boys Quad

Riverside 48, St. Albert 24: Both teams won three contested matches, but St. Albert gave up a handful of forfeits.

John Helton, David Helton and Andrew Crawley all won for St. Albert.

Kellen Oliver, Jaxon Gordon and Caden Forristall all won for Riverside,

Logan-Magnolia 64, St. Albert 15: St. Albert won three of seven matches contested. John Helton, Jayden Beckman and Zach Williams all picked up wins.

Red Oak 40, St. Albert 24: St. Albert won two of five matches contested. John Helton and Crawley earned victories.

Logan-Magnolia 53, Riverside 30: Riverside won four of seven matches, but gave up a handful of forfeits.

Gordon, A.C. Roller, Kaeden Pleas and Oliver all won for the Bulldogs.

Red Oak 36, Riverside 30: Riverside won three of six matches but won only won one match via pinfall while Red Oak won all three matches via pinfall.

Roller, Pleas and Caden Forristall were the victors for Riverside.

Glenwood Boys Quad

Glenwood 54, Treynor 24: Glenwood won seven of the 10 matches contested and both teams earned two forfeits.

Mason Koehler, Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Thaine Williamson, Reese Fauble, Kellan Scott and CJ Carter all earned wins for Glenwood.

Dan Gregory, Danny Kinsella and Levi Young all won matches for Treynor.

Glenwood 47, West Central Valley 21: Glenwood won nine of 12 matches contested.

Trent Patton, Vinny Mayberry, Maxwell, Fauble, Tate Mayberry, Scott, Jacob Aust, Carter and Koehler all won for Glenwood.

Creston 45, Glenwood 27: Glenwood won six of 12 matches contested but gave up two forfeits.

Fauble, Tate Mayberry, Scott, Aust, Carter and Koehler all won for the Rams.

West Central Valley 51, Treynor 30: Treynor won three of the 10 matches contested.

Jett Sorenson, Kinsella and Young all won for the Cardinals.

South Central Calhoun Quad

Tri-Center 48, Audubon 12: Tri-Center won three of the five matches contested and earned a handful of forfeits.

AJ Peters, Tanner Nelson and Titus Humbert were the winners for the Trojans.

East Sac County 36, Tri-Center 30: Tri-Center won three of eight matches contested.

Brant Freeberg, Nelson and Humbert were the winners.

South Calhoun 42, Tri-Center 36: Tri-Center won three of seven matches contested.

Peters, Nelson and Athan Chessmore were the winners for Tri-Center.

Underwood Quad

Underwood 66, Griswold 12: Underwood won the only match contested when Ryker Adair pinned Isaah Valdivia in the second period. Underwood earned nine forfeits and Griswold finished with three.

Underwood 43, Nodaway Valley 30: Underwood won seven on nine matches contested.

Jayden Shelton, Lucas Bose, Gable Porter, Grady Jones, Maddox Nelson, Hayden Huen and Adair were the winners for the Eagles.

Missouri Valley 39, Underwood 32: Underwood won six of the 10 matches contested but surrendered three forfeits.

Carson Thomsen, Bose, Porter, Will Buckholdt, Jones and Nelson all won the Underwood.