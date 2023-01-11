PREP WRESTLING: Vikings win two at WIC quad, host Eagles swept

AHSTW won two of their three duals at a Western Iowa Conference quad at Underwood on Tuesday night.

The host Eagles were swept in their three duals, but fell by just nine combined against AHSTW and West Central Valley.

AHSTW 42, Underwood 38

Avery Vacek (Underwood, 106) got the dual started with a dominant tech fall (19-3), and after the teams split a pair of forfeits, Carson Thomsen (126), Gable Porter (132) and Maddox Nelson (152) also earned tech fall victories for the Eagles. Blake Allen (138) pinned his Viking opponent.

Porter is one of the top wrestlers in the state, with a record of 65-3, and is committed to continue his wrestling career at the University of Virginia.

But with a pair of pins – Blake Akers (170) and Kolby Weihs (182) – and four forfeits in the back half, the Vikings stormed back to win the dual, the final forfeit deciding a competitive match-up.

AHSTW 54, Southwest Valley 27

The Vikings won this dual with ease, led by pins from Sawyer Kiesel (285), Tucker Osbahr (120), Gatlin Gettler (126), Dayden Moertl (152), Kayden Baxter (160) and Henry Lund (220).

West Central Valley 47, AHSTW 36

Osbahr recorded a late third-round pin, while Gettler and Lund pinned their opponents in a dual defeat for the Vikings. Joseph Blotzer (195) went into the third round but was pinned by Zach Teague at 4:43.

West Central Valley 42, Underwood 37

The Eagles led the dual for most of the way after tech fall wins for Thomsen (20-5, 3:13) and Porter (16-0, 2:29).

With pins from Will Buckholdt (145) and Nelson, plus a 15-11 decision for Ryker Adair (182), Underwood led comfortably before three forfeits to end the dual (five overall).

Southwest Valley 48, Underwood 30

Thomsen and Nelson both recorded first-round pins for the Eagles in their lone wins outside of forfeits.

The Eagles next compete in an invitational at Basehor Linwood on Friday and Saturday, while the Vikings are also in action on Saturday at LeMars.