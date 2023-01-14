PREP WRESTLING: Wins for Gregory at Creston, Heltons at Griswold

Treynor’s Dan Gregory won at the Creston Invitational, while St. Albert’s Helton brothers, John and David, placed first at the Griswold Tournament on Saturday.

Gregory (285, 27-1) won by tech fall (18-3) before an 8-1 decision in the semifinals. Against Creston’s Max Chapman (23-7) in the final, Gregory got just enough done in a 2-0 win.

Danny Kinsella (152, 20-5) and Levi Young (182, 18-8) both placed second for the Cardinals.

Riverside’s Davis Bramman (19-4) won by a pair of close decisions heading into the final, where he was pinned in the back half of the second round (4:26) by Crestwood-Cresco’s Mitchell Schmauss (26-1).

At Griswold, John (138, 29-7) and David Helton (152, 30-5) both cruised to first-place finishes for St. Albert, each pinning four opponents to lead the Falcons to a third-place finish.

For Abraham Lincoln, wins by Braydon Tranmer (106, 6-0) and Luis Avalos (120, 10-14) helped earn a second-place finish.

Evan Lang (132, 12-16) and Matt Long (160, 13-10) placed second, and four Lynx placed third (Juan Avalos-120, Yandell Navarrete-138, Jose Avalos-170, Gregory Jackson-182).