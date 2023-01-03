PREP WRESTLING: Yellow Jackets pin Concordia to begin the new year

Thomas Jefferson began 2023 with a dominant dual win over Omaha Concordia, 51-18, on Monday night in Council Bluffs.
Mayson Kramer (145 lbs.) got things started for the Yellow Jackets with a pin exactly one minute in, and Hayden Kramer (138) won by decision 7-4 to close the dual.
152: Isaac Carpenter (Thomas Jefferson) win by forfeit
160: Rylie Quicke Milligan (TJ) win by forfeit
170: Dylan Janik (TJ) over Malachi Ellis (Concordia) (Fall 2:53)
182: Zander Rygol (Concordia) win by forfeit
195: Richard (Jay) Webb (TJ) over Troy Eastman (Concordia) (Fall 5:11)
220: Bryce Grego (TJ) over Logan Baker (Concordia) (Fall 0:41)
People are also reading…
285: Double Forfeit
106: Trevor Hancock (Concordia) over Ivan Vargas (TJ) (Fall 3:06)
113: Anthony Shepard (TJ) win by forfeit
120: Double Forfeit
126: Elijah Boland (TJ) win by forfeit
132: Felix Kimeau (Concordia) over Seth Thompson (TJ) (Fall 4:10)
The Yellow Jackets are next in action in a triangular at Sioux City West along with Bishop Heelan on Thursday, Jan. 5.