With the season beginning early next week, it’s time to take a look at what to watch for in cross country in southwest Iowa in 2023.

Starting at the top, returning 3A individual state champion Ethan Eichhorn comes into the season after putting together a strong spring season on the track, winning four medals — 800, 1,600, 3,200, and distance medley — at State. As a team, the Lewis Central Titans return the majority of team members who qualified for state as a team for the first time in 20 years.

“Ethan Eichhorn continues to get better and he will be in a new position this year in defending his state title,” Titans head coach Taylor May said. “He is very motivated and I think we can expect more big things from him this season.

“We will have a solid pack pushing behind Ethan this year with Kade Diercks, Kevin Coots, Marshall Arkfeld and Richard Selken. This group has taken a huge leap in terms of their training and the way they approach their running, so that along with the experience of being at state last year will help them.”

May also expects Jackson Cox and Asher Rodenburg to contribute after having “nice summers.”

For the girls team, May highlighted Ava Bussey — “on a mission this summer” and “miles ahead” after a solid track season — and Tyler Tingley as leaders. Returners Izzy McNeal, Olivia Wait, Elise Mullenix, Mahri Manz and Makenzie Stephens will provide experience and competition, while newcomers Delayna Reese, Madelyn Hoss and Kate Strohmeier have pushed to the front of the pack as freshmen.

The Titans start the season on Monday, Aug. 28 in Ames, run on the Iowa State course with great teams providing an early challenge to gauge where the team is at.

“We have talked a lot about putting in the work now for the payoffs in October. Our kids have bought into this and we are excited to see the new heights they can reach this season,” May said.

Right alongside Eichhorn in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at State this spring was Glenwood senior Bryant Keller, who also finished as a top 10 medalist at the cross country state meet last year.

“Bryant is driven this year to improve his state meet performance,” Rams head coach Todd Peverill said. “He has a strong work and training ethic providing leadership to all underclassmen.”

Fellow seniors Andrew Smith and Liam Hays return experience from three state qualifying teams, Smith qualifying all three times individually and Hays twice.

“Andrew provided a strong finish in every meet,” Peverill said. “We expect to see the same results this year. Liam along with Andrew were highly competitive throughout the entire season. This level of intensity led the team to six varsity wins while also competing in three meets with many ranked teams.”

A challenge for the Rams will be finding the depth in the 4-7 spots after losing nine seniors to graduation after last year.

For the Glenwood girls, their goals are to compete successfully in both the Hawkeye 10 and Class 3A.

“To meet these goals, we have several returning runners who have put in a lot of effort since early June,” Rams head coach Marissa Klindt said.

Leading the way are seven seniors who have been Rams since middle school, but a couple have joined in the last two years.

Madelyn Berglund has led Glenwood as the top runner the last two years, while Lauren Hughes and Breckyn Petersen continue to be “very impactful.”

“The amount of hard work and dedication we’ve already seen from our girls has been incredible,” Klindt said. “We have five letterwinners returning, and as I said before, several new (and) freshmen runners who will play an important role.”

The other school in the Hawkeye 10 — St. Albert — has a brand-new team on the girls side (and still short of a full team), while lone senior Owen Wise leads the boys team in both practice and races.

Three of the Falcons seven runners ran at State last season, and head coach Russ Sindelar said the team goal is to qualify for state as a team.

“We have some new guys and I see great things ahead of them,” he said.

Playing football as well, Parker Heisterkamp will be a factor for the Falcons, while Jacob Boswell has grown and trained well — also an “eager competitor” — and sophomores Brady Smith and Alex Dawson are expected to step up.

At Heartland Christian, the Eagles are in their fourth season of cross country. Head coach Sarah Steinmetz is “excited to see” what the runners can do, currently fielding teams of six boys and five girls.

“The goal every season is to work on improving your time throughout the season,” Steinmetz said. “Then, I tell athletes that the next goal is to place at meets. One great thing about cross country is seeing kids work hard and improve.”

Health is a constant challenge, but the Eagles will have three runners returning to the boys team — Brady Dingus, Elijah Lewis and Michael Holtmyer — while the girls bring back junior Grace Steinmetz and eighth grader Keira Diehm.

“Grace went to State (her) freshman year, is a strong runner, and I am excited to see what she can do her junior year,” the Eagles head coach said.

Noel Cramer, Naomi Ferneau and Chloe Fernau make up the first complete team of five for Heartland.

The three boys bring leadership and work ethic, while Malachi Gray joins as a returner and RaJ Fetter and Trystan Allen will be running for the first time.

“All of them have been working hard in practice and I look forward to seeing them compete,” Steinmetz said.

Bringing a theme from the Bible every year, the 2023 Eagles will emphasize Ephesians 5:20.

“Thus, we are working on giving thanks to God for our ability to do this sport. The boys and girls HCS cross country teams are a great group of kids that work hard and are going to have a great season,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz also thanked sponsors Anderson Door Service, Fire Your Mortgage, The Great Outdoors, AAA Paint Doctors and The Dock for their support.

Out in Neola, Tri-Center’s main goals are continued improvement and continued health.

“We always strive to compete as a top team in our conference meet as well as to get as many athletes into the state meet at the end of the season,” Trojans head coach Lexi Cochran said.

Sean McGee leaves big shoes to fill on the boys side, but Cochran said the team has taken it upon themselves to work together this summer and come into the season excited to compete.

Junior Brennan Boden and sophomore Nic Dahir, along with seniors Christian Dahir, Simeon Weers and Matt Eikenberry, will be depended on for leadership.

“They have all been a part of the program for a lot of years and have seen varying levels of success,” Cochran said. “Last year on the drive home from the state cross country meet they talked excitedly about goals for this coming season and have since really taken it upon themselves to do what they can to motivate their team to achieve success.”

The Tri-Center girls will be led by Quincey Schneckloth, who missed out on qualifying for State last fall while battling injury and illness, but comes into this season after a strong spring in track.

“After a successful track season she was motivated to put in some summer mileage and has had a great first couple weeks of practice,” Cochran said. “I think it’s safe to say she has a goal of staying healthy and qualifying for the state meet!”

Sophomores Kaylee Lopez and Soleil McCool both are “running well” and Cochran looks for them to both compete next week in Shenandoah.

In Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson rounded up their seasons at districts last year (TJ boys seventh, AL ninth; AL girls seventh, TJ ninth). Among returners, AL juniors Kalyn Kepler Thomason and Sonia Fitch both placed in the girls top 50 at districts, while TJ sophomore Kaiden Hamilton had the best finish, placing 22nd in the boys run. AL senior Cody Smith placed 36th, and junior Aidan Watts 40th.

From Riverside, Bailey Richardson and Carly Henderson return as state qualifiers, while Lilly Irwin (Underwood) and Alyssa Kulesa (Treynor) join them. Mason McCready was also a state qualifier last year for the Bulldog boys.