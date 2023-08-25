The two area girls’ swim teams are gearing up for their season openers. This year’s Lewis Central team includes swimmers from Glenwood, Logan-Magnolia, Heartland Christian, Riverside, Treynor, Underwood, and Missouri Valley. The Council Bluffs team includes swimmers from Abraham Lincoln, Harlan, and Woodbine.

Returning to the LC team are five seniors, three juniors, and three sophomores. New to the team are nine swimmers. The freshman class is large and promising for LC, providing much needed depth to the roster in all four strokes and distances.

Emma Gordon, from Riverside, is a returning 2-time state relay qualifier. Gordon is a sprint freestyler. Mia Hansen is from Missouri Valley and a returning 3-time state relay qualifier. Hansen also missed state in the 100 butterfly last year by one place. Hansen specializes in the butterfly.

Jadyn Huisman returns this year from Treynor. Huisman skipped last year’s season due to a shoulder injury. Kate Spitznagle returns to LC for her second year, after Underwood changed their co-op last season. Sydnie Collins is a 3-time state qualifier in individual and relay events. She scored points at last year’s state meet in two events. She has previously specialized in backstroke, but last year picked up the individual medley.

Longtime coach Bruce Schomburg expects to have a good season and feels this year’s team is stronger than last.

“We are going to be competitive this year. We will definitely be more competitive with teams on this side of the state and show up bigger at invites,” Schomburg explained.

He hopes to get a swimmer qualified in each event at state this year. “I think we have a shot,” he added.

As for LC’s season opener on Saturday against Dowling at Kirn Pool, Schomburg informed that No. 2 Dowling is bringing 50 swimmers with them. “They will outnumber us, but I think it will be a good meet and I’m excited to see what we can do. These girls are competitive in practice so I expect to see some good performances.”

Returning to the CB team are seniors Luciana Gruber and Camryn Moon from AL, and juniors Aubrey Lefeber from Woodbine, Emily Lee from Harlan, and Morgan Miller from AL. Three freshmen join the team as well.

Both seniors hold top five team times in many events. Moon was close to a state relay team last year, narrowly missing the qualifying time.

The CB team is small this season, due to a large graduating class last year. Coach Stephanie Dale has goals of building the program and expanding the team over the next few years. This is her second season with the CB team.

Dale hopes to see the girls show up for their season opener on Tuesday with a triangular at Sioux City West.

“We know that this is our starting point and we want to have a solid foundation to build on throughout the season,” she explained.

For the returning athletes, Dale wants to see them put up new personal records. She has a handful of new freshmen with no swimming experience, and she hopes they complete their events and come back to practice the next day.

Dale would like to get some swimmers to state this year.

“Anything is possible if we have a goal with daily action steps,” she said. The team motto this year is, “You are tougher than you realize.”

All swim meets, season information, and team rosters are now on Bound. Tickets, top times, and meet information can be gathered there.