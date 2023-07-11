Playing for their first state tournament appearance since 2019, the young Eagles of Underwood defeated Clarinda 7-1 in the 2A-8 Substate championship game at Denison on Tuesday.

"We're really young and people were kind of overlooking us at the beginning of this season because of that," junior and de-facto elder statesman Mason Boothby said. "But I mean, our younger guys have really stepped up. I mean, obviously Garrett Luett, pitcher of the night really stepped up to a really good game for us. And I mean we only have like four juniors so not no seniors. It feels good to have a young team knowing that we can all come back next year

Like the 8-1 semifinal against Hinton on July 8, pitching was a main factor in the Eagles win. Eagles freshman and Iowa commit Luett struck out nine Cardinals and allowed just one run on five hits in 5 innings.

"I was just able to battle, all the guys behind me were making plays, they're making all the plays," Luett said. "I don't think we had an error tonight. No we didn't. And I was just able to throw strikes and worked out."

"He battled back from what he would consider, and I'll be honest, what I would consider for him, kind of a subpar performance against Cherokee," Eagles head coach Andy Vanfossan. "Cherokee came out, played and executed. He's a competitor. He wanted the ball tonight. He didn't have a choice, he was gonna get it. He threw all three pitches for strikes, located well did just fantastic job did everything we asked him to do. So obviously very happy for him."

The Eagles got on the board early, as Ryker Adair scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning. Luett helped himself out as he drove in an RBI with a double to add to the Eagles’ lead in the top of the third.

"It just gave me even more confidence than I had," Luett said. "It's nice to be able to piece a few balls up and find gaps, so that just gave me extra confidence."

Clarinda responded in the bottom half of the inning, though, as Tadyn Brown drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Luett locked in on the mound, shutting down the Cardinals in spite of the Eagles missing a big chance to add insurance.

In the top of the fifth, Underwood loaded the bases with two outs, but a groundout kept the lead at just one.

The next inning, singles by Gus Bashore and Nick Hackett puts runners on the corners, and this time they did capitalize, with some help from Clarinda. An error by Cardinals shortstop Cole Baumgart allowed Boothby to reach first and score Bashore to add an insurance run.

But when the Eagles really put things together was in the seventh inning, when a single by Luke Seidler scored one and a grounder by Lucas Bose forced an error by Baumgart.

"We talked about our bottom of our order making things happen," Vanfossan said. "Mason had some hits tonight, Garrett had a couple of hits tonight, but again, it was the bottom of our order. Seidler lays down a bunt, Gus gets a big hit. You know, that's our sixth and seventh guy putting the ball in play, make them feel it and that's just they're buying in to what we're preaching. And you know, we tell them you're not gonna get a hit every time but put the ball in play, good things can happen, and they were fortunate tonight we got some bounces to go our way."

Boothby then delivered again with a two-run single to pad the Underwood lead and add some security heading into the bottom half of the inning.

"Knowing we got to score to win," Boothby said. "Everybody stayed confident at the plate knowing if we just chip across a couple runs every inning, win each inning is our thing. So as long as you win each inning, we can win the game."

Luett shut down the Cardinals in order, the Eagles recorded the final out, and dogpiled between the pitcher's mound and first base to celebrate a return to state after four years. An ice bath also awaited for Vanfossan from assistant Brad Blum.

"Blum and his parents. We talked already, I should have known that he wasn't going to do it again. We were pretty good buds and he's an assistant, we've been through a lot. When he hugged me again, I thought here we go again, not even think about it. But for how hot it was, actually kind of felt good. I wish I had my hands turned around like this and get something to drink. But it's fun. It's worth it. Very worth it."

The win also made up for a 2-1 loss at home to the Cardinals in Substate play a couple seasons ago.

"Two years ago, they got us 2-1 at our place. They got back their experience. And that was the thing you know, win or lose. We told them we were proud of them. But we kind of considered ourselves an underdog just from the standpoint that they had been through this before. This is something new for us. So I think we're going to kind of keep that same mentality going up to Carroll."

The state tournament appearance is the Eagles’ third in program history, with the opening round game to be played on Tuesday, time and opponent to be announced.

Underwood (23-3) 011 001 4 – 7 8 0

Clarinda (16-10) 001 000 0 – 1 5 5