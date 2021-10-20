Rams run on to state

Glenwood cross country started the postseason with a bang, placing first in both the boys and girls races at the Class 3A State qualifying meet on Wednesday in Brunsville.

The boys team edged out the No. 5 team in the state Moc-Floyd Valley by four points after three runners placed in the top five.

"Today we put together our best team effort this season," Glenwood boys head coach Tod Peverill said. "Bryant Keller led the race until the last 50 meters. Liam Hays was right on Bryant's shoulder until about 800 meters left. Andrew Smith got a cramp in his leg about at the mile and a half and fought threw and fell back to about 20th and fought back up to fifth. That was fabulous that we did that. The rest of the guys had great races too. I'm very pleased with the way they ran."

The girls defeated Spencer by eight points with all five scoring runners finishing in the top 17.

"I am beyond proud of these girls," Glenwood girls head coach Marissa Klindt said. "We came in ranked No. 13 and beat the #No. 10 (MOC Floyd Valley) and No. 7 (Spencer) ranked teams. Our girls had a goal in mind, and they came to compete. We had three individual qualifiers and two who just missed the cut. The girls all ran so well.