Rams run on to state

Glenwood cross country started the postseason with a bang, placing first in both the boys and girls races at the Class 3A State qualifying meet on Wednesday in Brunsville.
The boys team edged out the No. 5 team in the state Moc-Floyd Valley by four points after three runners placed in the top five.
"Today we put together our best team effort this season," Glenwood boys head coach Tod Peverill said. "Bryant Keller led the race until the last 50 meters. Liam Hays was right on Bryant's shoulder until about 800 meters left. Andrew Smith got a cramp in his leg about at the mile and a half and fought threw and fell back to about 20th and fought back up to fifth. That was fabulous that we did that. The rest of the guys had great races too. I'm very pleased with the way they ran."
The girls defeated Spencer by eight points with all five scoring runners finishing in the top 17.
"I am beyond proud of these girls," Glenwood girls head coach Marissa Klindt said. "We came in ranked No. 13 and beat the #No. 10 (MOC Floyd Valley) and No. 7 (Spencer) ranked teams. Our girls had a goal in mind, and they came to compete. We had three individual qualifiers and two who just missed the cut. The girls all ran so well.
This is the first time in school history that the boys and girls teams are co-champions of the state qualifying meet, so that was exciting too."
Sophomore Bryant Keller led the boys with a time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds to place second and freshman Madelyn Berglund paced the girls with a time of 19:31 to finish second.
In addition, the top 15 runners in each race and the top three teams qualified for state.
The state meet will be held on Oct. 29 at Fort Dodge.
Boys Team Results
1. Glenwood - 56 - 2 3 5 20 26
2. Moc-Floyd Valley - 60 - 1 9 12 17 21
3. Sioux Center - 95 - 10 13 18 23 31
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton - 150 - 11 14 35 44 46
5. Spencer - 164 - 19 27 34 39 45
6. Storm Lake - 177 - 4 7 42 61 63
7. Sioux City Heelan - 184 - 16 36 37 41 54
8. Humboldt - 198 - 8 15 57 58 60
9. Algona - 205 - 6 32 47 53 67
10. Le mars - 213 - 25 29 48 49 62
11. Denison-Schleswig - 271 - 28 40 52 75 76
12. Boyden-Hull-RV - 351 - 56 64 69 80 82
Boys Individual Results
1. Sam May, Moc-Floyd Valley - 16:33
2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood - 16:35
3. Liam Hays, Glenwood - 16:58
4. Luiz Martinez, Strom Lake - 17:02
5. Andrew Smith, Glenwood - 17:06
6. Ryan Stundahl, Algona - 17:02
7. Tyler Moon, Storm Lake - 17:16
8. Trebor Jacobson, Humboldt - 17:19
9. Isaiah Hulshof, Moc-Floyd Valley - 17:23
10. Graham VandeVegte, Sioux Center - 17:24
11. Carlos Rodriguez, Sgt. Bluff-Luton - 17:25
12. Tyson Blom, Moc-Floyd Valley - 17:27
13. Easton VanDenBerg, Sioux Center - 17:31
14. Hayden Gamble, Sgt. Bluff-Luton - 17:32
15. Jackson Chambers, Humboldt - 17:35
20. Preston Slayman, Glenwood - 17:46
26. Jackson Griffin, Glenwood - 17:54
30. Ashton Wiese, Glenwood - 18:09
33. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood - 18:13
Girls Team Scores
1. Glenwood - 59 - 2 10 14 16 17
2. Spencer - 67 - 3 6 15 18 25
3. Moc-Floyd Valley - 71 - 1 8 11 12 39
4. Bishop Heelan - 105 - 9 13 23 27 33
5. Sioux Center - 147 - 20 22 34 35 36
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton - 162 - 19 30 31 40 42
7. Spirit Lake Park - 226 - 7 26 44 68 81
8. Algona - 233 - 4 48 52 57 72
9. Humboldt - 245 - 21 53 54 58 59
10. Le Mars - 257 - 28 41 47 67 74
11. Denison-Schleswig - 269 - 5 50 61 76 77
12. Boyden-Hull-RV - 298 - 32 62 65 66 73
13. Storm Lake - 315 - 38 55 69 71 82
Girl Individual Results
1. Emily Haverdink, Moc-Floyd Valley - 19:30
2. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood - 19:31
3. Peyton Morey, Spencer - 19:39
4. Moriah Knapp, Algona - 19:45
5. Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig - 20:07
6. Brenna Fisher, Spencer - 20:08
7. Katelyn Krieger, Spirit Lake Park - 20:13
8. Eli Van Der Werff, Moc-Floyd Valley - 20:19
9. Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan - 20:26
10. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood - 20:29
11. Biyanca Dokter, Moc-Floyd Valley - 20:34
12. Aryana Dokter, Moc-Floyd Valley - 20:37
13. Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan - 20:41
14. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - 20:46
15. Aliza Edwards, Spencer - 20:51.37
16. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood - 20:51.76
17. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood - 20:58.43
24. Kate Hughes, Glenwood - 21:18
49. Emerson Griffin, Glenwood - 22:42