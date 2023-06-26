Glenwood survived an 11-innning thriller in game one of a doubleheader against St. Albert, and in spite of a home run by Sara Kolle fell 5-3 in game two.

Game 1: Glenwood 6, St. Albert 5 (11 inn.)

The Rams were in control for a good part of the game, holding onto a narrow edge until the top of the seventh.

Glenwood sophomore Alli Koontz evaded a bases loaded jam in the first inning, getting back-to-back strikeouts to leave three Saintes stranded.

Koontz then opened the scoring with an RBI double, but the Saintes were quick to respond on an RBI double by junior Lexi Narmi.

An error and an RBI groundout by Sara Kolle gave the Rams a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third, which was cut to one on an error in the next half inning. Kolle also earned her 100th career hit in the game.

But Kolle drove in Brielle Allmon with an RBI single to once again get the lead to two runs.

Not going down without a fight, the Saintes got the deficit back to one on an RBI single by Kylie Wesack in the fifth, and tied the game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jessica McMartin.

Once in extra innings, St. Albert starter Ella Narmi and Glenwood’s Koontz both got big outs with a runner on third, but after a home run by Lexi Narmi, the Saintes appeared to then take a two-run lead on a sacrifice fly by McMartin. However, Kiera Hochstein was called out for leaving third early after she reached on a triple to deep right.

Glenwood benefited from keeping the deficit at one, scoring on a sac fly by Brynn Schrock and winning on a grounder by Liz Thiesen that scored Koontz to earn the Rams a walkoff win in game one.

"I like I love the fact that our kids came back and kept competing and even when (St. Albert) got the lead, our energy stayed up in the dugout and they came out and competed and got the job done. So that says a lot about who they are keeping that much energy through 11 innings," Rams head coach Ryan Koch said.

Koch also highlighted third baseman McKenna Wilkes, who scored the tying run, for having hard work pay off with a "huge night" fielding and hitting.

"McKenna Wilkes having a big night was huge for her because that kids have been working hard all frickin summer and things haven't been going her way. And finally tonight, she made some big plays and had some big hits."

Hits have been a struggle -- as have errors for both teams, evidence by the final box score with 14 between the two teams -- but Thiesen and Kolle both broke out of ruts to help lead.

"Liz had a big hit tonight too. That helped us out put the ball in play," Koch said. "(Kolle) had been struggling the last week-ish because she was hitting about .400, and then she went into a little slump there last week and this week a little bit. And she's been putting in extra reps every night after practice and just talking to coaches on what we see. And she really got connected with her swing tonight."

Seeing a three-run home run in game two was "good to see", but the Glenwood head coach was especially proud of hit No. 100.

"(The home run) was pretty awesome, but to see her get her 100th hit is incredible, because a kid like that deserves it."

St. Albert (15-14, 9-8) 010 110 100 01 – 5 11 7

Glenwood (15-9, 12-5) 102 100 000 02 – 6 9 7

Game 2: St. Albert 5, Glenwood 3

Left mad after a close loss, the Saintes opened the scoring on a second-inning wild pitch in game two.

"That's what's different about these guys is they don't like to lose," Saintes head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "In years past it was like, 'Oh, we played them tight,' and they were kind of satisfied with that feeling of we played a good game, but we lost. Now they were mad. They wanted that second game."

St. Albert scored in each of the next three innings also (2-run double by Katelynn Hendricks, wild pitch, and an error) to push their lead to 5-0.

"We had way way way too many errors that first four innings I think of the first game, and we just kind of said you gotta buckle down and they did and I just I think they responded really well. The second game our bats weren't actually as good as second game, but the defense was there. So that was big for us. We needed that."

At the plate, the Saintes were patient, Daley highlighting Katelynn Hendricks, Kiera Hochstein and Jessica McMartin.

"They were just being patient at the plate. We had seen (game two starter Schrock) a couple times, and I thought the whole game we had really good at bats against her. She's a good pitcher and they were just patient and waited for their pitch and found a spot."

Kolle added to her milestone 100th hit in game one with her first home run of the season, on a three-run shot to right field to bring the Rams within two runs with an inning to play.

But the mental toughness, exhibited by both Lexi and her sister Ella, allowed a quick reset as the elder Narmi retired the final four batters with ease to earn the win.

"Both of them are really mentally tough. Lexi actually gets really, really mad when somebody hits something like that off of her, so she usually comes back firing harder, so it fires her up. They really didn't hit (Ella) very hard at all the first game, but both of them are mentally tough and I've said it before, they're a really good one-two punch. It's nice to have on long doubleheader nights."

In spite of the loss, the Rams remaining just two games behind Creston.

"Anytime you can get a split with St. Albert is good because I tell you, St. Albert can play some ball when they come, when they want to play some ball they get after it," Koch said. "And with those two Narmis pitching, it makes St. Albert very hard to beat. And this conference is so (tough), I mean anyone can beat anyone in this conference on any given night. So I love how it's competitive every night. We come out here and to at least get one win over St. Albert or a split. I'll take that any day because that's one heck of a ball team over there."

St. Albert (16-14, 9-9) 012 110 0 – 5 5 0

Glenwood (15-10, 12-6) 000 003 0 – 3 7 1

BASEBALL

Glenwood 4, St. Albert 3

The Falcons opened the scoring on a Rams error in the top of the first, but Glenwood quickly answered with a two-run single by Briten Maxwell.

Brendan Monahan sent a solo shot over the high fence in center field to tie the game for St. Albert in the top of the third, but once again the Rams were quick in their response as Trent Patton drove in a run with a double.

Glenwood tacked on another run to extend their lead to two on an RBI groundout by Nolan Allmon.

The Falcons made things interesting by scoring on a single up the middle, but Ryan Turner finished a complete game by getting the final out with runners on the corners.

Even with the loss, St. Albert sits just two games back of Lewis Central at the top of the Hawkeye 10.

St. Albert (18-16, 14-6) 101 000 1 – 3

Glenwood (12-9, 11-6) 201 100 x – 4