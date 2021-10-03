Rams win two at Des Moines Christian Invite

Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood volleyball won two matches at the Des Moines Christian Invite on Saturday, defeating Gilbert (21-11, 21-15) and Waukee (21-15, 19-21, 15-11). However, the Rams did fall in three matches, losing to Class 2A No. 5 Western Christian (21-15, 26-24), Class 4A No. 9 North Polk (13-21, 21-14, 15-10) and Class 3A No. 3 Des Moines Christian (21-17, 21-15).

Glenwood is now 25-2 on the season.

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led the Rams with 96 assists.

Senior Brynlee Arnold totaled a team-high 34 kills, freshman Charley Hernandez finished with 23, and senior Kennedy Jones tallied 22.

Arnold also stuffed 12 shots at the net to pace the Rams, and Jones finished with seven blocks.

Senior Tarah Jackson and Hernandez finished with 52 digs each to lead Glenwood.

Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a triangular at Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert. Harlan is the other team in attendance.