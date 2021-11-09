Ravlin wins district OPOY; Underwood, Treynor get 11 on first-team

Underwood junior Alex Ravlin dominated defense for much of the year, leading the Eagles to the quarterfinals in the Class 1A playoffs.

His efforts led to him winning the Class 1A District 8 offensive player of the year.

Ravlin passed for 2,358 yards and 27 touchdowns this year while only throwing five interceptions. He completed 165 of his 258 passing attempts.

Ravlin also rushed for 408 yards and four touchdowns on 69 carriers.

Ravlin wasn't the only Eagle to earn a district award.

Head coach Nate Mechaelsen won coach of the year, and Tim Richard won assistant coach of the year for leading Underwood to a 10-1 record.

Senior Easton Eledge won lineman of the year.

Treynor football also won some district awards.

Assistant coach Jon Schnepel also won assistant coach of the year for leading the Cardinals to a 6-3 record.

Senior Thomas Schwartz won special teams player of the year. He recorded 16 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs and was 31/31 of extra-point attempts. He also made two field goals, including a 31 yarder.