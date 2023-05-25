Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Battling for a berth in the state tournament, Underwood scraped by St. Albert 1-0 in the 1A Region 5 final on Wednesday to punch their ticket.

“Back to back (region) champs feels great. Hats off to St. Albert. They’re a very well coached team, they have a ton of talent on that team,” Eagles head coach Tyler Nelson said. “The girls are extremely excited, I’m extremely excited. This opportunity is very rare. So hopefully we go make some noise at state, and and I know the girls are super hungry from the semifinal loss last year, so they just keep growing and growing as a unit and they find different ways to win, and that’s very cool to see as a coach.”

After the two teams battled through most of the first half – with the best chance coming on a header off the crossbar by Eagles junior captain Georgia Paulson, while a Saintes shot from long range went sailing wide of the post – Underwood found the breakthrough with less than a minute left in the half.

From a mess in front of goal, Paulson was able to gain possession and toe-poke a shot into the back of the net to give the hosts the momentum and the lead heading into the break.

“Honestly, I had someone man-marking me the whole time, so I knew our only opportunity was going to be from a cross and finish, and Reagan made the run out wide, and I knew I had to get in and get a touch on it because I was going to be like one of the only opportunities we got because they were on us.”

Nelson added that the timing and the goal itself was big.

“Anytime you can steal a goal at any moment is huge, and yeah, right before half, these girls know it just takes one possession. Whether it’s a build from the back, or a quick counter or a high press in the attack, all it takes is one attack, no matter how much time is on that clock. That was huge going into the half, it gave the girls a lot of excitement and (made them) understand they can get it done. So it was big.”

St. Albert had their chances throughout the match – most notably on a throw in nine minutes into the first half that found the back of the net but was called off because it didn’t take a touch off any players – but weren’t quite able to capitalize. Going up against a team full of club soccer players, St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes was proud of the Saintes’ effort.

“We did everything we could, (we’re) super proud. And I truly have to say that Anna Helton and Landry Miller were only two seniors. They made this team what it is, I mean they don’t get the stat credit, but just, girls together for three months is a difficult thing and they brought them all together and they love each other, they care about each other. And you know, those two seniors are what let us get as far as we got.”

Underwood was also able to shut down Ella Klusman – leading goal scorer – and Lily Krohn – Saintes assist leader – who Hughes said are “the same person” and can “read each other’s minds,” by playing as a unit.

“This team is just a really good unit,” Nelson said. “They’ve played together for a long time. So I can’t really take credit for that, they know where each other are going to be and they communicate really well. And they just love one another and it makes them play harder for each other and it’s enjoyable soccer, so I really am going to enjoy this tonight.”

The Eagles will play in the state quarterfinals in Des Moines next Wednesday.

Making state for a second straight season is “super awesome” for Paulson and the Eagles, but previous experience drives them towards the ultimate end goal: a state championship.

“This team is so deserving, we show up to practice every single morning and work super hard and it was the result we wanted and now we’re gonna go get that title at state.”

For St. Albert, a 1-4 start turned into a 13-7 finish and ended just one step shy of the first state tournament appearance since 2019.

“Literally coming into the game I told the girls, I truly think there’s only two teams in the state that can beat them,” Hughes said. “And I think we’re one of them. And our girls, honestly, they’ve been playing really well.

“Probably one of the most fun years I’ve had. I’ve did this a long time. I’ve probably been here 30 years as an assistant head coach and this year ranks right up there.”

The Saintes were challenged for having a “country club” approach, and delivered to turn things around and build for the future.

“A bunch of them took that personnel and (we) end up winning that game (against Bellevue East) and we went on a stretch and we won seven in a row or so, and I mean, we basically you go from 1-4 to 13-7. You figure things out, you play as a team. The girls grew up. We’ve been a young team for two years and now we have a lot of juniors.”

St. Albert (13-7) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (11-2) 1 0 – 1