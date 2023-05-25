Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Class 3A No. 4 Valley denied Class 3A No. 13 Abraham Lincoln its third straight trip to state as the Tigers topped the Lynx 4-1 at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines on Thursday evening.

The Lynx played toe to toe with the Tigers for the first 25 minutes of the game, but the Tigers scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half to put the Lynx in a debt they couldn’t come back from.

“We played a great game for 65 minutes, but had a small gap where we had some breakdowns,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “When you make mistakes Valley is a team that will capitalize, you just can’t have those breakdowns, they’re a fantastic team.

“Valley is a team that just keeps coming at you and you have to defend them for all 80 minutes. I’m really proud of our effort, I thought this was the best we played all year. The way we worked together for most of the game and communicated I was very pleased with that.”

Jayci Loeke, Grace Olson, and Ana Spaine scored the goals in the first half for the Tigers.

The Lynx created some early opportunities in the second half to try and trim the deficit with the wind to their backs. However, the Lynx weren’t able to find the back of the net until the 76th minute when Jazmin Martinez-Rangel booted it in from 25 yards out to put the Lynx on the board.

The Lynx end the season with a record of 13-6 and will have six seniors graduate. Each senior has dealt with their fair share of adversity, but what Miller will remember is how each of them fought back.

“I’m very thankful for these seniors,” Miller said. “They’ve helped lead us to two state tournaments, a state championship game last year, and they’re a fantastic group. In terms of friendship, this was probably the tightest class I’ve coached, they helped build that culture of togetherness.

Throughout the years they’ve all seemed to have to deal with some kind of setback and they all come back and overcame it and they always came back stronger. For our returners, hopefully, they’ve taken these lessons and we’ll come back even stronger next year.”

Abraham Lincoln (13-6) 0 1 – 1

Valley (14-3) 3 0 – 0

Rams fall to Tigers

Class 2A No. 15 Glenwood struck early on to put the pressure on the Tigers, but ADM scored three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Rams in Adel. 3-1 the Class 2A Region 7 final.

The Rams were the first to get on the board as senior Nora Dougherty scored in the 10 th minute of the game on a free kick about 30 yards out from the goal. The Ram defense stood strong to keep their 1-0 lead intact at halftime.

However, the Tigers scored twice within the first 10 minutes of the second half and scored once more in the 76th minute to ice the game and clinch a state tournament berth.

The Rams end the season with a record of 12-6 and will graduate six seniors from this year’s team.

Glenwood (12-6) 1 0 – 0

A-D-M (12-4) 0 3 – 3