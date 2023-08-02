Iowa Western Community College and Reiver Athletics have announced its newest Hall of Fame inductees. The 2023 class was chosen by the Reivers Hall of Fame committee and will be officially inducted at the September 29 banquet in the Iowa Western Student Center.

The event will begin at 6:30 pm and tickets are $25. The inductees will also be recognized the following day at the Reivers' home football game versus Independence.

Listed below are the 2023 Iowa Western Hall of Fame Inductees.

Women's Soccer Team, 2013 – The 2013 women's soccer team captured the program's first NJCAA national championship with a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Navarro College in Melbourne, FL. The team led the nation in goals (134) and shutouts (16) and was second in assists with 98.

Celia Jimenez was named the Most Valuable Forward, Kelsey East earned the Most Valuable Goalkeeper honor, and Brad Silvey was named the Coach of the Tournament. Midfielder Paige Flores and 2019 IWCC Hall of Fame inductee, Kasandra Anderson were both named to the All-Tournament Team, with Anderson also being named the NSCAA National Player of the Year.

Men's Soccer Team, 2013 – Just 10 minutes after the women's team won their national championship, the Reiver Men's Soccer Team capped off a perfect 25-0-0 season with a shootout victory over the defending champions, Tyler Junior College.

Iowa Western led the nation in goals with 109 and conceded just nine, shutting out 20 of their 25 opponents. Midfielder Greg Timmer was named the NSCAA National Player of the Year, and Head Coach Jordan Carver was named the Coach of the Tournament. Will Lukowski led the NJCAA in goals against average in both 2013 and 2014. The team became the fourth NJCAA D1 team to have an undefeated and united championship season.

Dr. Dan and Pam Kinney, Iowa Western President - Dr. Dan Kinney, the third president in Iowa Western's storied history, and his dedicated wife Pam helped create one of the region's premier educational institutions. Kinney retired in August 2020 as the longest-serving president in college history.

Kinney, who previously served as president of Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, began an aggressive strategic planning effort upon his arrival in Council Bluffs. Under his guidance, the college invested more than $178 million on new construction and renovation projects at the main campus in Council Bluffs and centers in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Harlan, and Atlantic.

Kinney also helped raise awareness and funds for the college, pushing the Iowa Western Foundation assets from $347,000 in 1994 to $33.7 in 2020. Kinney also saw the expansion of athletics, and during his tenure, he helped grow the department from five sports to over 20, including football, soccer, wrestling, and track & field.

Dr. Dan and Pam Kinney have been instrumental in building awareness about the benefits of a community college education in our community and remain active today in supporting Iowa Western. The couple are mainstays at most Reiver athletic events and college activities.

Jordan Carver, Head Men's Soccer Coach – In 10 seasons at the helm of the Iowa Western Men's Soccer program, Jordan Carver developed the program into a national powerhouse.

Carver led the program to its first berth at the NJCAA national tournament in 2010, making it back to the tourney five more times in the next six years, winning the national championship in 2013. Coach Carver's teams won six ICCAC Region XI championships, and six Great Lakes District titles and compiled a 171-27-14 record.

Brad Silvey, Head Women's Soccer Coach – Brad Silvey spent six years as Head Coach of the women's soccer program, and during his tenure, IWCC brought home six ICCAC Region XI championships, four district titles, and was the 2014 national runner-up and 2013 national champions. Coach Silvey compiled a record of 110-12-8 before moving on to NCAA Division I Illinois State.

Doug Goodman, Contributor – An active member of the Iowa Western and Council Bluffs community, Doug Goodman served on the IWCC Board of Trustees for 14 years. Goodman was a founding member of the Reiver Wrestling program and was named Iowa Western Community College's Outstanding Alumnus in 2012. He and his wife Deb chaired the college's Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships, and both have been avid supporters of Iowa Western.

Sadly, Doug passed away in 2018, but his legacy lives on through the Doug Goodman Award, which is presented annually at The Rocky's Student-Athlete Award Banquet to an Iowa Western student-athlete that encompasses the athletic, academic, and social excellence that Doug Goodman represented.

For tickets to the September 29th banquet, RSVP to the athletics secretary, Jill Feigenbutz at jfeigenbutz@iwcc.edu.