Reiver men advance to semifinals

Sophomore forward Arata Saegusa secured the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for No. 3 Iowa Western men's soccer in a win over No. 6 Laramie County on Wednesday in Tyler, Texas, during the National Tournament.

The goal not only led to a Reiver victory but secured IWCC a spot in the semifinals.

Saegusa's goal came in the 46th minute after a scoreless first half.

"It's one of those where you win and advance," head coach Mike Brown said. "It wasn't beautiful, it wasn't pretty, but we kind of just put it together and figured it out. .. we just grinded and survived and advanced."

Saegusa's goal came off a corner kick from sophomore midfielder Giorgio Probo. The ball bounced around but Saegusa finally placed it in the back of the net.

"It was one of those things it was just a ball bouncing around and he just tapped it back in," Brown said. "We've been working on set pieces a lot this work. We just haven't been getting consistent play, goal scoring from our forwards. The other say our forwards were on. They haven't been consistent, so we spent a lot of times on set pieces. Because of that, I felt it was a great moment and we got in."