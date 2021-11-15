Reiver men sail by Ravens

Iowa Western men's soccer bounced back from its first loss of the season on Monday, defeating Coffeyville 6-2 in the first round of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Tyler, Texas.

The Reivers came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while Coffeyville earned the No. 10 seed.

IWCC frustrated the Ravens all match. Coffeyville totaled five yellow cards and only managed two shots on goal all game.

Iowa Western tallied seven shots on goal.

The Reivers led 4-0 in the first half and added two more in the second.

Sophomore midfielder Giorgio Probo opened the scoring in the 12th minute off an assist from sophomore midfielder Maruki Kawahara, sophomore forward Ibrahim Conde scored unassisted in the 23rd, redshirt-sophomore forward Evan Southern connected with sophomore defender Diego Quintana in the 27th and Southern scored the fourth goal in the 37th.

The Ravens cut the deficit to three in the 56th minute, but Kawahara stretched the lead back to four in the 61st off an assist from Conde.

Coffeyville scored one more in the 75th, but the Reivers put the game on ice in the 81st when freshman forward Junior Casillas scored unassisted.