Reiver Shotgun Sports Wins ACUI National Championship

Iowa Western shotgun sports showed off its skill in San Antonio, Texas from March 22 through March 26, when after five days and 3,000 targets, the Reivers won the Division Four School High Overall competition at the 2022 ACUI Collegiate Clay Target National Championship.

“I am so proud of this team’s mental game,” head coach Derek Pollock said in a press release. “We came out of day two feeling beat up and discouraged, but they pulled it back together for three days of absolute focus. I am extremely proud of all of them.”

Iowa Western hit 2,708 of 3,000 targets over six different events to earn the two-year college championship.

The highlight of the week came in the doubles American trap, where the Reivers did something that had never been done in the 55-year history of the championships. Iowa Western defeated Linwood University 487-482, becoming the first two-year school to win the event.

“This squad showed us just how important it is to be in the right mindset for each discipline. They went into this event focused and ready to break targets,” Pollock said.

Sophomore Mitch Germany hit all 100 targets to take the individual title in the event and the Reivers swept the top three spots out of all teams and 636 shooters.

“Overall, I would say my performance was good,” Germany said. “I struggled on a few events but it shows me what I need to work on and improve. I couldn’t be more thankful for my coaches Anthony and Derek for helping me exceed what I thought was possible.”

Pollock said he was proud of how Germany shot.

“He told me earlier in the year that this was the event he wanted to win. The hours he spent on the practice field have definitely paid off,” he said.

Sophomore John DeFord and freshman Nathan Schulte hit 99 of 100 targets to force a tiebreaker with Tech College’s Hunter Seymore. DeFord broke 19 targets in a row to place second and Schulte placed third by hitting nine in a row.

In American skeet, Jordyn Smedra hit 99 of 100, DeFord broke 98, Jacob Slieter connected of 98, Shane Manyik hit 97 and Germany shot. The Reivers took the Division Four team title with 488 of 500.

The Reivers also took second overall and first in their division in the American Trap with a score of 492. DeFord hit 99, Andrew Mount shot 99, Smedra broke 99, Germany connected on 98 and Tyler Uhri shot 97.

IWCC placed third in its division in super sporting after Jacob Muller hit 84, Germany connected on 84, Tevin Statzer shot 81, Gage O’Conner scored 81 and Slieter totaled 80.

In sporting clays, Uhri shot 74, Germany hit 72, Schulte connected with 72, DeFord hit 71 and Manyik connect on 70 to place fifth in division four.

The doubles American skeet team placed second in Division Four. Slieter shot 95, Manyik totaled 95, DeFord shot 94, Statzer earned 94 and Clayton Moore shot 94.

On the women’s side, both Reegan Filip and Meagan Werth finished in the top 70 out of 150 competitors. Filip finished with a six-discipline score of 471 targets out of 600 and Werth hit 432 targets.