Reiver soccer learns postseason assessment

The Iowa Western men's and women's soccer teams learned their national tournament spot on Wednesday with the reveal of the brackets.

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men lost their first game in the district final but knew their season resume would most likely earn them a spot in the 12-team field as one of the four at-large sections.

Their 16-1-1 record earned them the No. 3 seed in the tournament. IWCC shares a pod with the No. 6 seed Laramie County who went 15-1-1, and No. 10 seed Coffeyville who went 17-2-1.

The men's tournament takes place from Nov. 15-20 in Tyler, Texas.

Iowa Western will play Coffeyville at 3 p.m. on Monday and Laramie County at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

NJCAA No. 4 Iowa Western women's soccer punched an automatic ticket to the tournament after defeating Lewis & Clark in the district final on Saturday. The Reiver's 16-1 record earned them the No. 4 seed in the bracket.

IWCC shares a pod with No. 5 seed Salt Lake who went 14-3-1, and Butler, who finished 17-4-1.

The women's tournament takes place from No. 15-20 in Dayton Beach, Florida, with pool play games Nov. 15-17.

Iowa Western will play Butler at 5 p.m. on Monday and Salt Lake at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.