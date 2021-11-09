 Skip to main content
Reiver soccer learns postseason assessment
Reiver soccer learns postseason assessment

DX4U0448.JPG

Jiwo Lee makes a diving play for the Reivers in a district final loss on Sunday in Council Bluffs. 

 DON KOHLER, IOWA WESTERN FILE

The Iowa Western men's and women's soccer teams learned their national tournament spot on Wednesday with the reveal of the brackets.

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men lost their first game in the district final but knew their season resume would most likely earn them a spot in the 12-team field as one of the four at-large sections.

Their 16-1-1 record earned them the No. 3 seed in the tournament. IWCC shares a pod with the No. 6 seed Laramie County who went 15-1-1, and No. 10 seed Coffeyville who went 17-2-1.

The men's tournament takes place from Nov. 15-20 in Tyler, Texas.

Iowa Western will play Coffeyville at 3 p.m. on Monday and Laramie County at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

NJCAA No. 4 Iowa Western women's soccer punched an automatic ticket to the tournament after defeating Lewis & Clark in the district final on Saturday. The Reiver's 16-1 record earned them the No. 4 seed in the bracket.

IWCC shares a pod with No. 5 seed Salt Lake who went 14-3-1, and Butler, who finished 17-4-1.

The women's tournament takes place from No. 15-20 in Dayton Beach, Florida, with pool play games Nov. 15-17.

Iowa Western will play Butler at 5 p.m. on Monday and Salt Lake at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

