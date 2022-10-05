Reiver softball to host mental health & suicide awareness game

Omaha Skutt softball player and University of Sioux Falls commit Paige Roessner was described as "a light on our team. Just somebody that was always upbeat and positive and just a really good teammate to everybody," Iowa Western softball player Mo Baxter said.

Baxter and many other Reivers played with or against Roessner in club softball.

Roessner took her own life in March of this year. Now. Iowa Western is hoping to raise awareness for the mental health of athletes by hosting a Mental Health & Suicide Awareness Game this Saturday when they play Sioux Falls at home at 6 p.m.

Baxter wasn't the only player on the Reivers to know Roessner. Ella Fitzpatrick played with her on club teams and was part of the same lifting program the last few years.

"I’m someone who takes the mental health of athletes extremely seriously," Fitzpatrick said. "I’ve been through the injury, I’ve been through the lows. It hits close to home for me being an athlete for as many years as I have been.

"When I saw we played Sioux Falls, I thought that would be a great game for us to not only honor Paige but honor all those other athletes out there that are struggling or that have gone through the same thing Paige went through."

The Iowa Western softball team has provided a list of organizations that people can donate to: Play for Paige 33 Foundation, Athletes for Hope, Athletes Against Anxiety & Depression and Mental Health America.

The idea for the night came from Baxter and Fitzpatrick.

"Paige’s high school team did a mental health awareness night and I thought it was just super awesome," Baxter said. "I never thought of doing anything like that and it was just a beautiful thing. It was funny because our last game of fall is against Sioux Falls where Paige would have gone. I thought it was something that needed to happen."

For many people around here, Roessner's death came as a surprise.

"No one really knew she was struggling," Fitzpatrick said. "... We all knew she was seeking help on her own, but we never really thought it was that bad and she was a person that never let it show. She was always just happy and kind and things like that. It shocked all of us (when) that happened. We were all just kind of taken aback because that was not her personality one bit."

The Reivers hope this game not only serves as a way to remember Roessner, but also as a chance to raise awareness for other athletes struggling with similar circumstances.

"For all the athletes out there, no matter your age or level of competition you’re playing at, it’s hard," Fitzpatrick said. "It is extremely hard, but it’s okay not to be okay and it’s okay to struggle with things, but it’s also not okay to struggle alone. There are so many people that want to help and I feel like that’s a message that kind of gets lost sometimes and that’s why this game is so huge for me.

"I want anyone that comes across this game or hears this story or things like that to see that we’re trying to spread the message. People are there for you if you’re struggling and people are there to help. You shouldn’t have to go it alone. That is my one big thing I’m hoping people take away from this game. My goal is for no one to have to feel the way Paige felt. Even if it’s just one person then this game did its job."