Reiver volleyball upset No. 1 Blinn

Iowa Western volleyball came into the national tournament as the No.8 seed and needed a victory over No. 1 Blinn in the quarterfinals to stay alive on Thursday night in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Reiver defeated No. 9 Polk State (FL) earlier in the day, in a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 in the first round.

Iowa Western led Blinn in the first set, 24-20 but allowed the Buccaneers to creep back into the match. The two teams continued to trade points, but IWCC capitalized on an error to take the first set 32-30 en route to a 32-30, 25-19, 25-17 sweep.

"I feel like our girls were really motivated and ambitious that we were deserving of an at-large bid," IWCC head coach Alica Williams. "I feel like we had to kind of get here the hard way. We didn't get that automatic bid. I thought we came in kind of fiery and just showcasing who we are. I thought we executed both game plans very, very well. That was the difference I feel like."

Williams pointed to the first set of the Blinn match as a big turning point. After allowing Blinn to sneak back into the match, it seemed like the Buccaneers had the momentum.