Reiver women punch ticket

NJCAA Division I No. 4 Iowa Western women's soccer recorded its ninth shutout of the season on Saturday at Lewis & Clark Community College to win a district championship and earn a spot in the national tournament.

The IWCC Reivers won 2-0 after a Marie Quentel goal in the first half and a goal from Paula Boza in the 87th minute to seal the victory.

As a team, Iowa Western took 14 shots, nine of which were on goal.

Lewis & Clark only manage nine shots, four of which were on goal. Iowa Western goalkeeper Sydnee Marlow made the save on all four attempts.

Quentel's goal came in the 31st minute off an assist from Rylie Jacobson. Quentel also recorded the assist on the score from Boza.

The national tournament will start on Nov. 15 and run until Nov. 20 at Dayton Beach, Florida.