Reiver women win thriller in 88th minute

Iowa Western sophomore Ririka Kamimura came up big once again for the Reivers' women's soccer team in Saturday's home opener against Western Wyoming.
Iowa Western and Western Wyoming were tied 1-1 with just two minutes left when sophomore Paula Boza found Kamimura behind the backline. The latter buried the ball in the back of the net to give the Reivers a 2-1 victory.
"It wasn't our best game. it was pretty sloppy," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "But, credit to the girls for grinding it out and fighting and searching for that final goal, just to show that we were the better team."
Iowa Western opened the scoring in the 12th minute when freshman Marie Quentel score an unassisted goal. The lead didn't last long as Western Wyoming scored just one minute later.
The Reivers controlled most of the game and limited the Mustangs to just two shots on goal. But, the Western Wyoming goalkeeper did all she could, making nine saves.
It wasn't until the 88th minute when she finally let one by in a one-on-one opportunity for Iowa Western.
"We were probing all day," Sanchez said. "I think the shots kind of proved that. We just didn't have enough quality throughout the match to get behind them. Their goalkeeper made a couple really good saves too.
"Ririka is making a habit of creating opportunities with her movement and clever runs. She made a great run, and if you play with Boza, she'll find you if you make really smart runs."
Despite the team not playing its best game, Sanchez said it was good to see his team in a close contest.
"A lot of coaches want to have an easier win and more comfortable, and I'm certainly that way," he said. "I don't want to leave it late. But, we love drama. We love setting the stage, adding the pressure. I think our team plays better when we're under pressure. They just get sharper, when they get focused."
Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Northeast Community College.