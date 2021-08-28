Reiver women win thriller in 88th minute

Iowa Western sophomore Ririka Kamimura came up big once again for the Reivers' women's soccer team in Saturday's home opener against Western Wyoming.

Iowa Western and Western Wyoming were tied 1-1 with just two minutes left when sophomore Paula Boza found Kamimura behind the backline. The latter buried the ball in the back of the net to give the Reivers a 2-1 victory.

"It wasn't our best game. it was pretty sloppy," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "But, credit to the girls for grinding it out and fighting and searching for that final goal, just to show that we were the better team."

Iowa Western opened the scoring in the 12th minute when freshman Marie Quentel score an unassisted goal. The lead didn't last long as Western Wyoming scored just one minute later.

The Reivers controlled most of the game and limited the Mustangs to just two shots on goal. But, the Western Wyoming goalkeeper did all she could, making nine saves.

It wasn't until the 88th minute when she finally let one by in a one-on-one opportunity for Iowa Western.