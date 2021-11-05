Reivers advance to district final

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer is now one game away from the national tournament after defeating No. 13 Lewis & Clark Community College 2-0 on Friday in the district semifinal at home.

Despite the win, head coach Mike Brown says there is still room for improvement and the Reivers have yet to play their best game.

"I just think we can be a little bit better," he said. "We just need more attention to detail. That's really the biggest thing right now."

Sophomore midfielder Claudel Ngongang scored the opening goal in the 40th minute off a cross from sophomore Keigo Tanaka.

Giorgio Probo scored an insurance goal in the 85th minute after the Lewis & Clark goalkeeper mishandled a free kick, allowing Probo to slide the ball into the lower corner.

"I think in the first half we kept the ball really well," Brown said. "We did a lot of things really well in the first half. In the second half they came out a little more busy and wanted it a little bit more. We were kind of defending and had to suffer a little bit and really fend back a little bit. But, we figured it out."