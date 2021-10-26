Reivers advance to region final

NJCAA Division-I No. 5 Iowa Western women’s soccer 15 shots in the first half, but it wasn’t until the clock showed nine seconds remaining in the first half that freshman Anna Hall fought through a scrum of players to give the Reivers the lead.
Iowa Western held on for the win in the second half, scoring two more goals in a 3-0 victory, in Tuesday's regional tournament semifinal at home. The Reivers will play on Saturday at home in the regional championship with a spot at the district final on the line.
IWCC defeated Iowa Central two times earlier this season, winning 11-0 on Sept. 29 in Fort Dodge and 4-2 in Council Bluffs to wrap up the regular season on Oct. 19.
“We played them in our last regular season game and we gave them too many chances and we weren’t happy about that,” Iowa Western head coach Adam Sanchez said. “We really wanted to focus on where they were going to be dangerous and shut down those threats.”
Hall and her teammates said they were excited to get the first postseason win under their belt and look forward to the rest of the playoffs.
“It’s really exciting. We knew we could win, so it was just really a mental thing for us,” Hall said. “It’s exciting to go to the finals, so our focus is there now.”
After 15 shots on goal in the first half, Hall said it was relieving to see the ball go into the back of the net.
“It was kind of refreshing because we had so many chances,” Hall said. “We knew we could get one. It was like, ‘We just have to put one in so we can start the process of getting more.’”
The momentum from Hall’s goal rolled into the second half, and after the Iowa Central goalkeeper failed to corral the ball off of a shot attempt, freshman Ella Pelletier tapped it in to stretch the lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute.
“I think (Hall’s) goal was massive,” Sanchez said. “We were just knocking on the door. Whenever you let a team stay with you, they just gain more confidence. Iowa Central is a dangerous team if you let them believe they can win the match. Going into halftime 1-0, it was the match winner, it takes us to the championship and we know one goal is enough for us to win games. Yeah, it was massive.”
Sophomore Barbara Russo headed in a goal in the 76th minute to seal the victory.
Sophomore Paula Boza recorded the assist on the
Iowa Western peppered the goal all game with 27 shots, 16 of which were on goal. The Tritons only managed one goal all game.
The win improves the Reivers’ record to 14-1 on the season.
Iowa Western will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Saturday at home in the Regional XI Tournament Championship against No. 9 Indian Hills Community College. IWCC split a pair of games this season. The Warriors won the first meeting on Sept. 25 in Ottumwa 3-1, but the Reivers avenged the loss on Oct. 13 at home with a 2-0 win.
“There’s a lot of pressure on us to get to that championship match,” Sanchez said. “That’s what we do in Reiver country is we play in championship matches. Hopefully we can get there and we can continue to shine in those moments. But, it’s going to be a battle on Saturday. It’s going to be a massive battle.”
Iowa Central (4-9) 0 0 – 0
Iowa Western (14-1) 1 2 -- 3