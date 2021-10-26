Reivers advance to region final

“It was kind of refreshing because we had so many chances,” Hall said. “We knew we could get one. It was like, ‘We just have to put one in so we can start the process of getting more.’”

The momentum from Hall’s goal rolled into the second half, and after the Iowa Central goalkeeper failed to corral the ball off of a shot attempt, freshman Ella Pelletier tapped it in to stretch the lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute.

“I think (Hall’s) goal was massive,” Sanchez said. “We were just knocking on the door. Whenever you let a team stay with you, they just gain more confidence. Iowa Central is a dangerous team if you let them believe they can win the match. Going into halftime 1-0, it was the match winner, it takes us to the championship and we know one goal is enough for us to win games. Yeah, it was massive.”

Sophomore Barbara Russo headed in a goal in the 76th minute to seal the victory.

Iowa Western peppered the goal all game with 27 shots, 16 of which were on goal. The Tritons only managed one goal all game.

The win improves the Reivers’ record to 14-1 on the season.