Reivers avenge lone loss

Poza said that she finally saw the space she was looking for her on her goal.

“Through the whole game, we were trying to execute that space behind the line,” Pelletier said. “I saw that space, got on my high horse, sprinted, just really kind of calm and collected, kind of saw the goalkeeper coming out off of her line and flicked it into that back corner.

“… It’s super awesome, coming off a loss from them. We were super excited to be here. Our team chemistry was great tonight. We really put it out there. We wanted to show, we’re Iowa Western and we deserve this win tonight.”

Much like the first half, the Reivers didn’t need many shots on goal, in the second half. IWCC only recorded two shots on goal in the second half.

Ririka Kamimura curled a ball into the top left corner to stretch the lead to 2-0 in the 72nd minute. Anna Hall assisted on the second goal.

“That’s what Ririka does,” Sanchez said. “She’s such a gamer. She’s coming back off on an injury. That’s just massive for her.”

Iowa Western’s defense also held strong in the final 45 minutes. The Warriors were limited to one shot on goal, which came off of a free-kick.