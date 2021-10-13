Reivers avenge lone loss

Three shots on goal are all NJCAA Division-I No. 8 Iowa Western women’s soccer needed to avenge its only loss, of the season, on Wednesday at home against No. 5 Indian Hills.
The IWCC Relievers converted two of those opportunities into goals and held the Warriors off the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory.
“We just wanted to prove that we’re still a quality side,” Iowa Western head coach Adam Sanchez said. “We just tried to play our game and they played great tonight. They played really, really well.”
Indiana Hills won the first game on Sept. 25 in Ottumwa 3-1.
Neither team had much offensive success in the first half, but the Revivers only needed one shot on goal for Ella Pelletier to find the back of the net. Both squads only had four shots in the first half and one shot on goal.
Iowa Western had multiple through balls make it past the backline of the Warriors in the first half, but nearly all were stopped by the Indiana Hills goalkeeper before an Iowa Western attacker could reach the ball.
That changed in the 43rd minute when Paula Boza found another opportunity for a through ball, and Pelletier beat the Iowa Western goalkeeper one on one.
“That’s our game is trying to get in behind and using our skill and our passing to make some intricate passes,” Sanchez said.
Poza said that she finally saw the space she was looking for her on her goal.
“Through the whole game, we were trying to execute that space behind the line,” Pelletier said. “I saw that space, got on my high horse, sprinted, just really kind of calm and collected, kind of saw the goalkeeper coming out off of her line and flicked it into that back corner.
“… It’s super awesome, coming off a loss from them. We were super excited to be here. Our team chemistry was great tonight. We really put it out there. We wanted to show, we’re Iowa Western and we deserve this win tonight.”
Much like the first half, the Reivers didn’t need many shots on goal, in the second half. IWCC only recorded two shots on goal in the second half.
Ririka Kamimura curled a ball into the top left corner to stretch the lead to 2-0 in the 72nd minute. Anna Hall assisted on the second goal.
“That’s what Ririka does,” Sanchez said. “She’s such a gamer. She’s coming back off on an injury. That’s just massive for her.”
Iowa Western’s defense also held strong in the final 45 minutes. The Warriors were limited to one shot on goal, which came off of a free-kick.
“We had a game plan and we knew what they were about,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t execute last game (against them). We made it an emphasis to shut them down and the areas of the field to take away. The girls played fantastic. Absolutely fantastic,”
Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Iowa Lakes Community College. The victory improved the Reivers record to 11-1, on the season, with two games remaining in the regular season.
Sanchez added this win was big for the final stages of the season.
“It’s a good mental boost for us,” he said. “If we had loss than there would be some question marks about us. We knew we played bad the first time we played them. We took responsibility for it and they just played a fantastic game.”
Iowa Western (11-1) 1 1 -- 2
Indiana Hills (15-1) 0 0 -- 1