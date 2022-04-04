Reivers baseball and softball battles Blackhawks

NJCAA Division I No. 8 Iowa Western baseball and Iowa Western softball squared off against Southeastern Community College in multiple games over the weekend.

The baseball team swept a home doubleheader on Saturday and won an additional game on Sunday. They won the first game 4-3, followed it up with an 8-6 win and won Sunday's game 4-3.

The softball team split a road doubleheader on Saturday, winning the first half 8-1 before falling 6-1. They split another doubleheader on Sunday, winning the first game 4-3 and losing the second contest 6-5.

Carter Wright led the Reivers with four RBIs over the three games, and Jacob Gish hit a home run in game two.

Adam Stanton, Braden Pickett and Cooper Crompton were the winning pitchers for the Reivers.

Iowa Western baseball is in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Southwestern Community College.

Olivia Kyes led the softball team in RBIs with 5. Camryn Milley hit two home runs in the first game, Kaycie Baber hit a home run in the second game, Amayia Hernandez hit one over the fence in game three, and Jael Wilde and Kyes hit home runs in game four.

Pitcher Emily Brouse earned the win in both victories.

The softball team will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Southwestern Community College.

The baseball team is now 20-6, and the softball team is 26-12.