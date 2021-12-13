 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reivers basketball teams fall over weekend

  • 0
Iowa Western

Iowa Western men's and women's basketball teams dropped road games on Saturday. 

The NJCAA Division II No. 7 Iowa Western men saw its three-game win streak snapped at Metropolitan Community College. 72-61. 

The NJCAA Division II No. 9 Iowa Western women fell at North Dakota State College of Science 73-69. 

The men led 35-28 after the first half, but gave up 44 points in the final 20 minutes. 

Dewayne Vass led the Reivers with 17 points, Roland McCoy scored 15 and Jaden Flournoy added 12 off the bench. Malik Brooks hauled in a team-high six rebounds and Sean Black dished out three assists. 

The women trailed 57-46 entering the fourth quarter, but attempted a late rally. The Reivers outscored NDSCS 23-16 in the final quarter but fell just short. 

Mary Delgado and Ndidiamaka Ndukwe led IWCC with 15 points apiece, E'Laiyah Heard scored 12 points, and Courtney Fields and Michell Butler each added 11 off the bench. 

People are also reading…

Ndukew recorded a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds and Delgado dished out four assists. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kammrad makes quarterfinals

Kammrad makes quarterfinals

Lewis Central 170-pounder junior Braylon Kammrad lost one of his opening pool matches in the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Friday, but b…

Lynx girls win slug fest

Lynx girls win slug fest

It certainly wasn’t always pretty, but Abraham Lincoln coach Chad Schaa will take a conference win anytime he can get it.

Shudak earns AP All-Big Ten Honors

Shudak earns AP All-Big Ten Honors

Lewis Central graduate and University of Iowa senior kicker Caleb Shudak was one of nine Iowa football players named to the Associated Press A…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert