Reivers basketball teams fall over weekend

Iowa Western men's and women's basketball teams dropped road games on Saturday.

The NJCAA Division II No. 7 Iowa Western men saw its three-game win streak snapped at Metropolitan Community College. 72-61.

The NJCAA Division II No. 9 Iowa Western women fell at North Dakota State College of Science 73-69.

The men led 35-28 after the first half, but gave up 44 points in the final 20 minutes.

Dewayne Vass led the Reivers with 17 points, Roland McCoy scored 15 and Jaden Flournoy added 12 off the bench. Malik Brooks hauled in a team-high six rebounds and Sean Black dished out three assists.

The women trailed 57-46 entering the fourth quarter, but attempted a late rally. The Reivers outscored NDSCS 23-16 in the final quarter but fell just short.

Mary Delgado and Ndidiamaka Ndukwe led IWCC with 15 points apiece, E'Laiyah Heard scored 12 points, and Courtney Fields and Michell Butler each added 11 off the bench.

Ndukew recorded a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds and Delgado dished out four assists.